How to change the Samsung keyboard color?

The Samsung keyboard is the default keyboard app on Samsung devices, and it offers a variety of features and customization options, including the ability to change the keyboard color. This article will guide you through the steps to change the Samsung keyboard color on your device.
Changing the Samsung Keyboard Color:
To change the Samsung keyboard color, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Open the Settings
On your Samsung device, go to the home screen and tap on the “Settings” app. It is usually represented by a gear icon.
Step 2: Access the keyboard settings
In the settings menu, scroll down and tap on the “General Management” option. Then, tap on “Language and Input” or “On-screen Keyboard,” depending on your device model.
Step 3: Select the Samsung Keyboard
In the language and input settings, you will find a list of keyboards installed on your device. Tap on the “On-screen keyboard” or “Default Keyboard” option to access the keyboard settings.
Step 4: Customize the keyboard appearance
Once you access the keyboard settings, look for the “Appearance and Layout” or “Keyboard Layout and Feedback” option. Tap on it to proceed.
Step 5: Change the keyboard color
Within the appearance settings, you should find various options to customize the Samsung keyboard, including the ability to change the color. Tap on the “Keyboard Theme” or “Color Scheme” option.
Step 6: Select a new color
A list of available color options will appear on the screen. Scroll through the list and tap on the color you want to use for your Samsung keyboard. As soon as you select a color, it will apply to the keyboard instantly.
Step 7: Enjoy your customized keyboard
Once you have selected your preferred color, exit the settings menu by pressing the back button or tapping on another option. Your Samsung keyboard will now appear in the new color you have chosen.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I change the Samsung keyboard color on any Samsung device?
Yes, you can change the Samsung keyboard color on any Samsung device that uses the Samsung keyboard as the default keyboard app.
2. How many color options are available for the Samsung keyboard?
The number of color options may vary depending on your device model and software version, but usually, there are several colors to choose from.
3. Can I use an image or a customized color for the Samsung keyboard?
No, the Samsung keyboard only offers a selection of predefined colors to choose from. You cannot use your own images or customized colors.
4. Does changing the Samsung keyboard color affect its functionality?
No, changing the Samsung keyboard color does not affect its functionality in any way. It is purely a visual customization option.
5. Can I change the keyboard color for different apps or only system-wide?
The keyboard color change applies system-wide, meaning it will be the same color in all apps and situations where the Samsung keyboard is used.
6. Can I revert to the default keyboard color?
Yes, if you want to revert to the default keyboard color, you can simply follow the same steps mentioned above and select the default color or theme.
7. Will changing the Samsung keyboard color consume more battery?
No, changing the keyboard color does not consume any significant amount of additional battery power. It is a minor visual customization that has no impact on battery life.
8. Can I change the keyboard color while using a third-party keyboard app?
No, the process mentioned in this article refers specifically to changing the Samsung keyboard color. If you are using a third-party keyboard app, you will need to refer to that app’s settings for customization options.
9. Are there any other ways to personalize the Samsung keyboard?
Yes, apart from changing the keyboard color, you can also customize the keyboard layout, enable or disable features like predictive text, swipe typing, and add additional languages within the keyboard settings.
10. Do I need to restart my device for the new keyboard color to take effect?
No, you do not need to restart your device. The new keyboard color will be applied instantly as soon as you select it.
11. Can I change the Samsung keyboard color on older Samsung devices?
Yes, you can change the keyboard color on older Samsung devices as long as they use the Samsung keyboard as the default keyboard app.
12. Can I change the Samsung keyboard color if I have a custom ROM installed?
The ability to change the Samsung keyboard color may vary if you have a custom ROM installed. Some custom ROMs offer additional customization options, while others may limit certain features or settings.
Now that you know how to change the Samsung keyboard color, you can personalize your device and make it reflect your style and preferences. Experiment with different colors and enjoy a more visually appealing typing experience.