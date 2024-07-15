How to change the name of Apple keyboard?

Apple keyboard users often wonder how to change the default name assigned to their keyboards. Luckily, Apple provides a simple and straightforward way to rename your keyboard so that you can easily identify it. Whether you want to personalize it or differentiate between multiple devices, follow these steps to change the name of your Apple keyboard:
Steps to change the name of Apple keyboard:
- Open the System Preferences by clicking on the Apple logo in the top menu bar and selecting it from the drop-down menu.
- In the System Preferences window, click on the Bluetooth icon.
- Make sure that your Apple keyboard is paired and connected to your Mac. If not, turn on your keyboard and follow the instructions to establish the Bluetooth connection.
- Locate your keyboard’s name in the list of connected devices and click on the “X” button next to it to remove it from the paired devices list.
- Now you need to re-pair your keyboard. Click on the “Set Up a New Device” button, and your Mac will begin searching for the keyboard.
- Once your keyboard appears in the list, select it and click on the “Continue” button.
- You will be prompted to enter a new name for your keyboard. Type in the desired name and click on the “Continue” button.
- A confirmation message will appear, indicating that your keyboard is successfully paired with the new name. Click on the “Done” button to complete the process.
Congratulations! You have successfully changed the name of your Apple keyboard. From now on, your newly chosen name will represent your keyboard whenever you connect it to your Mac.
FAQs about changing the name of Apple keyboard:
1. Can I change the name of an Apple keyboard connected to an iPhone or iPad?
No, this method is specific to changing the name of an Apple keyboard connected to a Mac.
2. Will changing the name of my Apple keyboard affect its functionality?
No, changing the name of your keyboard will not affect its functionality in any way.
3. Can I change the name of my Apple keyboard to include special characters or emojis?
Yes, you can include special characters and emojis in the name of your Apple keyboard.
4. Do I need to restart my Mac after changing the name of my keyboard?
No, restarting your Mac is not necessary for the name change to take effect.
5. Can I change the name of my Apple keyboard without using Bluetooth?
No, the name of your Apple keyboard can be changed only through the Bluetooth settings.
6. Will changing the name of my Apple keyboard affect other devices that are already paired with it?
No, changing the keyboard’s name will not affect the devices that are already paired and connected to it.
7. Can I change the name of multiple Apple keyboards connected to the same Mac?
Yes, you can change the names of multiple Apple keyboards connected to the same Mac, allowing you to differentiate between them easily.
8. Is it possible to revert the name of my Apple keyboard to its default name?
Yes, you can simply repeat the steps mentioned above but give your keyboard its default name during the re-pairing process.
9. Can I change the name of my Apple keyboard using third-party software?
No, Apple does not provide any official third-party software to change the name of their keyboards.
10. How often can I change the name of my Apple keyboard?
You can change the name of your Apple keyboard as frequently as you like.
11. Will the new name of my Apple keyboard be visible to other users on the same network?
No, the name change is specific to your Mac and will not be visible to other users on the network.
12. Can I change the name of my Apple keyboard using an iOS app?
No, changing the name of your Apple keyboard is limited to the settings available on your Mac, not iOS apps.
Now that you know how to easily change the name of your Apple keyboard, you can enjoy a more personalized and organized experience while using your Mac.