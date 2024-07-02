How to change the monitor identity number?

Changing the monitor identity number can be necessary in certain situations, such as when you want to troubleshoot display issues or connect multiple monitors to your computer. Fortunately, the process is relatively straightforward and can be done with just a few simple steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing the monitor identity number on Windows.
The Steps to Change the Monitor Identity Number
Changing the monitor identity number involves accessing the Display Settings menu on your Windows computer. Follow these steps to make the necessary adjustments:
Step 1: Open the Display Settings Menu
To access the Display Settings menu, right-click on the desktop and select “Display settings” from the context menu. This will open the Display page in the Settings window.
Step 2: Identify the Monitors
On the Display page, all detected monitors will be shown. Each monitor is labeled with a number indicating its identity. To change the monitor identity number, you need to identify the monitors accurately.
Step 3: Rearrange the Monitors
Click and drag the monitors in the settings page to rearrange them according to their physical placement on your desk. For example, if you want to change the identity of Monitor 2 to Monitor 1, drag Monitor 2 and place it to the left of Monitor 1.
Step 4: Apply the Changes
After rearranging the monitors, click on the “Apply” button at the bottom of the Display page. Windows will apply the changes and adjust the monitor identity numbers accordingly.
Step 5: Confirm the Changes
To verify that the monitor identity numbers have been changed successfully, you can check by moving your cursor across the screens. The cursor should now move seamlessly between the monitors, matching the physical placement you set in the Display Settings.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I open the Display Settings menu?
To open the Display Settings menu, right-click on the desktop and select “Display settings” from the context menu.
2. Why would I need to change the monitor identity number?
You may need to change the monitor identity number to troubleshoot display issues or to correctly identify and arrange multiple monitors in your setup.
3. Can I change the monitor identity number on a Mac?
The process described in this article is specific to Windows computers. However, Mac users can adjust monitor arrangement in the System Preferences under the Displays tab.
4. Will changing the monitor identity number affect my screen resolution?
No, changing the monitor identity number will not impact your screen resolution. It only modifies the numbering order of the monitors.
5. How many monitors can I connect to my computer?
The number of monitors you can connect to your computer depends on your graphics card and its capabilities. Most modern graphics cards support multiple monitors.
6. Can I change the monitor identity number without physically rearranging the monitors?
No, the monitor identity number corresponds to the physical placement of the monitors, so rearranging them is necessary to change their identity numbers.
7. Do I need to restart my computer after changing the monitor identity number?
No, restarting your computer is not required. The changes take effect immediately after clicking the “Apply” button.
8. Can I change the monitor identity number for a laptop’s built-in display?
No, the monitor identity number can only be changed for external monitors connected to your computer.
9. What if the monitor identity numbers do not change after rearranging?
If the monitor identity numbers do not change after rearranging, try restarting your computer and repeating the process. If the issue persists, it may indicate a problem with your graphics card drivers.
10. Will changing the monitor identity number affect my application windows?
No, changing the monitor identity number will not affect the position or size of your application windows. They will remain unaffected.
11. Can I change the monitor identity number using keyboard shortcuts?
No, changing the monitor identity number can only be done through the Display Settings menu by rearranging the monitors.
12. Is changing the monitor identity number reversible?
Yes, changing the monitor identity number is reversible. You can always rearrange the monitors again to restore the original identity numbers.