How to change the language on keyboard Windows 10?

Changing the language on the keyboard in Windows 10 is a simple process that allows you to switch between different languages or input methods. Whether you need to type in a different language or prefer a different keyboard layout, Windows 10 provides various options to accommodate your needs. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to change the language on the keyboard in Windows 10.
Step 1: Open the Settings Menu
To begin the process, click on the Start Menu button located at the bottom left corner of your screen. Then, click on the “Settings” gear icon, which represents the Windows Settings menu.
Step 2: Access the Time & Language Settings
In the Settings menu, locate and click on the “Time & Language” option. This option typically features an icon that resembles a clock combined with language symbols.
Step 3: Navigate to the Language Settings
Within the Time & Language settings, you will find a menu on the left-hand side. Click on the “Language” option to proceed to the language settings.
Step 4: Add a Language
In the Language settings, you will see the current display language under “Preferred languages.” To add a different language to your keyboard input, click on the “+ Add a preferred language” option.
Step 5: Select the Desired Language
A list of languages will appear after clicking on the “+ Add a preferred language” option. Scroll through the list or use the search bar to find the language you wish to add. Once located, click on the language to select it.
Step 6: Install the Language Pack
After selecting the desired language, click on the “Next” button located at the bottom right corner of the language list. Windows will now install the language pack required for your selected language.
Step 7: Set the Language as Default
After the language pack installation is complete, return to the “Language” settings menu. Under “Preferred languages,” click on the language you just added, and then click on the “Set as default” button.
Step 8: Change Keyboard Layout (optional)
If you want to switch the keyboard layout to match the language you just added, click on the language from the “Preferred languages” list, and then click on the “Options” button. Under the “Keyboards” section, click on the “+ Add a keyboard” button, and select the desired keyboard layout.
Step 9: Remove Unwanted Languages (optional)
If you no longer need a certain language, you can remove it from the list of preferred languages. Simply click on the language, and then click on the “Remove” button.
Step 10: Test the New Keyboard Language
To ensure that the keyboard language has been successfully changed, open a text editor or any application that requires keyboard input. Click on the language abbreviation displayed on the taskbar, which is usually located near the system tray. From here, you can select the desired keyboard language and start typing.
FAQs:
1. How many languages can I add to my keyboard in Windows 10?
You can add multiple languages to your keyboard in Windows 10.
2. Can I switch between keyboard languages easily after setting them up?
Yes, you can easily switch between keyboard languages by clicking on the language abbreviation in the taskbar and selecting the desired language.
3. Will adding a new language affect my existing files and applications?
Adding a new language to your keyboard will not affect existing files and applications on your computer.
4. Can I use different keyboard layouts for different languages?
Yes, you can use different keyboard layouts for different languages by selecting the desired keyboard layout in the language options.
5. Can I remove a language after adding it to my keyboard?
Yes, you can remove a language from your keyboard by going to the language settings and clicking on the “Remove” button.
6. Can I customize the keyboard shortcuts for switching between languages?
Yes, you can customize the keyboard shortcuts for switching between languages in the language settings.
7. Can I download additional language packs?
Yes, you can download additional language packs from the Microsoft Store or other trusted sources.
8. Are there any limitations to adding certain languages?
There are no limitations to adding languages to your keyboard in Windows 10.
9. Will changing my keyboard language affect the display language?
Changing the keyboard language will not automatically change the display language in Windows 10.
10. Can I change the language on the keyboard temporarily?
Yes, you can change the language on the keyboard temporarily by clicking on the language abbreviation in the taskbar and selecting the desired language.
11. Can I use my current keyboard layout with a different language?
Yes, you can use your current keyboard layout with a different language by selecting the desired language in the language options.
12. Can I use speech recognition with different languages on my keyboard?
Yes, Windows 10 supports speech recognition for different languages, allowing you to dictate text in your preferred language.