How to change the language on keyboard iphone?

Are you struggling to find the option to change the language on your iPhone’s keyboard, or perhaps you’re simply new to the iPhone world and are unsure where to start? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered! In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing the language on the keyboard of your iPhone. So, let’s get started!
Changing the Language on the iPhone Keyboard
Changing the language on your iPhone’s keyboard is a simple process that can be done in just a few steps. To make it even easier for you, we’ve broken down the process into simple instructions:
1. **Open the Settings app**: Locate the “Settings” app on your iPhone’s home screen and tap on it to open it.
2. **Scroll down and tap on “General”**: Once you’re in the Settings app, scroll down until you find the “General” option. Tap on it to proceed.
3. **Select “Keyboard”**: Scroll down once again until you find the “Keyboard” option. Tap on it to access the keyboard settings.
4. **Tap on “Keyboards”**: Within the Keyboard settings, tap on the “Keyboards” option to view the list of keyboards available on your iPhone.
5. **Add a new keyboard**: To add a new keyboard, tap on the “Add New Keyboard” option. A list of available languages will appear.
6. **Select the desired language**: Scroll through the list of available languages and select the one you want to add to your keyboard.
7. **Enable the keyboard**: Once you have selected the language, tap on it to enable it. You will then see a checkmark next to the language indicating that it has been added to your keyboard.
8. **Arrange your keyboards**: If you have multiple keyboards, you can arrange their order by tapping on “Edit” in the top right corner of the Keyboards section. Simply drag the keyboards into your desired order.
9. **Switch between languages**: Now that you have added the new language to your keyboard, you can easily switch between languages by tapping on the globe or emoji icon located at the bottom left or bottom right of your keyboard.
Congratulations! You have successfully changed the language on the keyboard of your iPhone. Feel free to explore and switch between languages whenever you need to.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Can I have multiple languages on my iPhone keyboard?
Yes, you can add multiple languages to your iPhone’s keyboard and easily switch between them.
Q2: Can I remove a language from my iPhone’s keyboard?
Yes, you can remove a language from your iPhone’s keyboard by going to the Keyboard settings and tapping on the “Edit” button. Then, tap on the red minus (-) button to remove the desired language.
Q3: How many languages can I have on my iPhone’s keyboard?
There is no limit to the number of languages you can have on your iPhone’s keyboard.
Q4: Can I set a default language for my iPhone’s keyboard?
Yes, the first keyboard in your list of keyboards will be set as the default language. To change the default language, simply rearrange the order of your keyboards in the Keyboard settings.
Q5: Will changing the language on my iPhone’s keyboard affect other settings or apps?
No, changing the language on your iPhone’s keyboard will only affect the language you use when typing.
Q6: Can I use a different language for autocomplete suggestions?
Yes, the autocorrect and suggestion feature on your iPhone keyboard will adapt to the language you are typing in.
Q7: Can I change the language for the voice dictation feature?
Yes, the voice dictation language can be changed independently of the keyboard language. Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Dictation to select the desired language.
Q8: How do I switch to the emoji keyboard?
To switch to the emoji keyboard, simply tap on the globe icon located at the bottom left or bottom right of your keyboard.
Q9: Are there additional keyboard languages I can download?
Yes, there are additional keyboard languages available for download in the Keyboard settings.
Q10: Can I use a third-party keyboard on my iPhone?
Yes, you can download and use third-party keyboards from the App Store, which offer a wide range of languages and features.
Q11: How do I rearrange the order of my keyboards?
To rearrange the order of your keyboards, go to the Keyboard settings, tap on “Edit” in the top right corner, and drag the keyboards into your desired order.
Q12: Can I use different languages in different apps?
Yes, you can use different languages for typing in different apps, depending on your keyboard settings.