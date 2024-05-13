WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps worldwide, and it’s no surprise that users are always looking for ways to customize their experience. One way to do this is by changing the keyboard on WhatsApp. If you’re wondering how to change the keyboard on WhatsApp, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
How to change the keyboard on WhatsApp?
To change the keyboard on WhatsApp, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the WhatsApp application on your device.
2. Go to the chat screen and tap on the text field to bring up the keyboard.
3. Tap and hold the globe icon or the emoji icon (depending on your device) located at the bottom left or right corner of the keyboard.
4. A list of available keyboards will appear. Tap on the keyboard you want to switch to.
5. The selected keyboard will now replace the default keyboard in WhatsApp, and you can start using it immediately.
That’s it! Changing the keyboard on WhatsApp is as easy as that. Now you can enjoy a different typing experience while using the app.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I change the keyboard only for WhatsApp and not for the entire device?
No, the keyboard you select in WhatsApp will be applied to the whole device. It’s not possible to change the keyboard exclusively for WhatsApp.
2. Are there any specific keyboards that work best with WhatsApp?
WhatsApp is compatible with most keyboards available for your device, so you can choose any keyboard that you prefer.
3. Can I use a third-party keyboard on WhatsApp?
Absolutely! Many third-party keyboards, such as Gboard, SwiftKey, and Fleksy, work seamlessly with WhatsApp.
4. How can I download and install a new keyboard on my device?
To download and install a new keyboard, go to your device’s app store, search for the keyboard of your choice, and follow the on-screen instructions to install it.
5. Can I switch back to the default keyboard on WhatsApp?
Yes, you can switch back to the default keyboard by following the same steps mentioned above and selecting the default keyboard from the list.
6. Will changing the keyboard affect my WhatsApp conversations or messages?
No, changing the keyboard will not affect your conversations or messages. It only changes the way you input text.
7. Can I customize the appearance or layout of the keyboard in WhatsApp?
No, WhatsApp doesn’t offer customization for the appearance or layout of the keyboard. You can only change the keyboard itself.
8. Do I need to have multiple keyboards installed on my device to use them in WhatsApp?
Yes, you need to have multiple keyboards installed on your device to switch between them in WhatsApp. Ensure you have downloaded and installed the desired keyboards beforehand.
9. Can I use different keyboards for different languages in WhatsApp?
Yes, you can use different keyboards for different languages in WhatsApp. Simply switch to the desired keyboard when typing in a specific language.
10. Can I change the keyboard on WhatsApp Web?
No, the ability to change the keyboard on WhatsApp Web is dependent on the keyboard settings of your device since WhatsApp Web reflects the keyboard connected to your device.
11. What if the keyboard I prefer is not shown in the list?
If your preferred keyboard is not shown in the list, ensure that you have installed the keyboard app on your device and it is compatible with your operating system.
12. Does changing the keyboard on WhatsApp improve typing speed or accuracy?
The typing speed and accuracy depend on your familiarity and comfort with the keyboard you choose. Experimenting with different keyboards might help you find one that suits your needs better.