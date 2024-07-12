How to change the keyboard on Samsung phone?

Are you tired of using the default keyboard on your Samsung phone? Maybe you want a different layout or fancy some additional features. Well, you’re in luck! Samsung phones offer the flexibility to change your keyboard to suit your preferences. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of changing the keyboard on your Samsung phone.
Changing the Keyboard on Samsung Phone
Changing the keyboard on your Samsung phone is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to customize your keyboard:
Step 1: Open the Settings
To begin, go to the Home screen and locate the “Settings” icon. Tap on it to access the settings menu.
Step 2: Find “General Management” or “General”
Scroll down the settings menu and find the section called “General Management” or simply “General.” Tap on it to proceed.
Step 3: Select “Language and Input”
Within the “General Management” or “General” section, you will find various options. Look for “Language and Input” and select it.
Step 4: Choose “On-Screen Keyboard”
In the “Language and Input” section, you will see a list of options related to keyboards. Look for “On-Screen Keyboard” and tap on it.
Step 5: Select the Current Keyboard
Under the “On-Screen Keyboard” settings, you will find the keyboard(s) currently installed on your Samsung phone. Tap on the keyboard you are currently using to proceed to the next step.
Step 6: Choose “Default Keyboard”
Here, you will find various options related to your chosen keyboard. Look for “Default Keyboard” and tap on it.
Step 7: Select a New Keyboard
A list of available keyboards will appear on the screen. You can choose a keyboard from the list, or if you have not installed any additional keyboards, you can download them from the Google Play Store by tapping on the “Download” button next to each option.
Step 8: Customize Keyboard Settings (Optional)
After selecting a new keyboard, you can customize its settings according to your preferences. Some keyboards offer themes, different layouts, autocorrect options, or gesture typing. Explore the settings available and make the desired changes.
Step 9: Start Using the New Keyboard
Once you have selected your preferred keyboard and customized the settings (if needed), exit the settings menu. Your new keyboard is now ready to use. Open any app that requires keyboard input, and you will find the newly selected keyboard active.
That’s it! You have successfully changed the keyboard on your Samsung phone. Enjoy the new typing experience customized to your liking.
FAQs about Changing the Keyboard on Samsung Phone:
1. Can I change the keyboard on any Samsung phone model?
Yes, you can change the keyboard on any Samsung phone running on Android.
2. Can I install third-party keyboards on my Samsung phone?
Absolutely! Samsung phones allow you to download and use third-party keyboards from the Google Play Store.
3. How do I add new keyboards from the Play Store?
After tapping on the “Download” button next to an available keyboard in the settings, it will automatically redirect you to the Google Play Store for installation. Simply follow the prompts to install the desired keyboard.
4. Can I switch between different keyboards on my Samsung phone?
Yes, you can easily switch between different keyboards that you have installed on your Samsung phone by following the steps mentioned earlier.
5. Will changing my keyboard affect other features or apps on my phone?
No, changing the keyboard does not affect other features or apps on your Samsung phone. It is just a visual and functional change for your convenience.
6. Can I revert to the default Samsung keyboard if I change it?
Yes, you can always revert to the default Samsung keyboard by following the same steps mentioned earlier and selecting the default keyboard from the list.
7. How can I remove a keyboard that I installed?
To remove a keyboard you have installed, go to “Language and Input” settings, tap on “On-Screen Keyboard,” and select the keyboard you wish to remove. Then, tap on “Remove” or use the toggle switch to disable it.
8. Are there any popular third-party keyboards for Samsung phones?
Yes, several popular third-party keyboards that you can try on your Samsung phone include Gboard, SwiftKey, and Fleksy, among others.
9. Can I customize the layout of my new keyboard?
Yes, many keyboards allow you to customize the layout, including the size of keys, their arrangement, and more.
10. Will changing the keyboard affect my typing speed?
Initially, you may experience a slight adjustment period with the new keyboard, but with practice, your typing speed will improve again.
11. Does changing the keyboard consume additional storage space?
Changing the keyboard itself does not consume significant storage space. However, if you install multiple third-party keyboards, they may collectively occupy some space on your device.
12. Are there keyboards available in languages other than English?
Yes, a wide range of keyboards are available in various languages. You can find keyboards specifically designed to support different languages on the Google Play Store.