If you are a proud owner of a MacBook Air, you might want to personalize your device to suit your style. One way to achieve this is by changing the keyboard light color. By default, MacBook Air models come with a backlit keyboard that allows you to work efficiently even in low-light conditions. The ability to change the color of the keyboard light is not a built-in feature provided by Apple, but there are a few workarounds that can help you achieve the desired effect. In this article, we will explore how to change the keyboard light color on MacBook Air and address some related FAQs.
How to Change the Keyboard Light Color on MacBook Air?
To change the keyboard light color on your MacBook Air, you will need the help of a third-party tool called ‘Fluor’. Here are the steps to follow:
1. Start by downloading the ‘Fluor’ app from its official website.
2. Once the download is complete, open the application and grant it the necessary permissions.
3. In the Fluor menu that appears in the menu bar, click on the light bulb icon to access the settings.
4. In the settings, you will see an option named ‘Color Mode’. Click on it to open the color picker.
5. From the color picker, choose your desired color by mixing and matching the available options.
6. Once you have selected your preferred color, close the color picker.
7. Voila! Your MacBook Air’s keyboard light color has been changed.
FAQs:
1. Is it possible to change the keyboard light color on MacBook Air without third-party tools?
No, the built-in settings on MacBook Air do not allow you to change the keyboard light color directly. You will need to use third-party tools like ‘Fluor’ to achieve this.
2. Are there any other third-party apps that can change the keyboard light color?
Yes, aside from ‘Fluor’, you can explore applications like ‘HueMenu’ or ‘KeyboardLights’ to change the keyboard light color on MacBook Air.
3. Is it safe to use third-party apps to change the keyboard light color?
The third-party apps mentioned in this article are well-known and widely used. However, it’s always recommended to download apps from trusted sources and exercise caution while granting permissions.
4. Can I revert to the default keyboard light color?
Yes, you can always revert to the default keyboard light color. Simply open the third-party app you used to change the color and select the default color option.
5. Do these third-party apps work with other MacBook models?
Yes, most of these third-party apps are compatible with various MacBook models, including MacBook Pro and MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.
6. Can I change the keyboard light color to match my MacBook case color?
Yes, by using the color picker in the third-party app, you can precisely select the color that matches your MacBook case color, giving your device a more unified look.
7. Can I set different keyboard light colors for different keys?
No, the keyboard light color will be applied uniformly across all keys. Changing individual key colors is not supported.
8. Are there any free alternatives to change the keyboard light color?
Yes, there are some free alternatives available, such as ‘Nocturnal’ or ‘Karabiner-Elements’. However, they may have limitations compared to paid apps.
9. Will changing the keyboard light color affect the battery life of my MacBook Air?
No, changing the keyboard light color does not have a significant impact on the battery life of your MacBook Air.
10. Can I change the keyboard light color to match the color of the screen?
Unfortunately, the third-party tools mentioned in this article do not support synchronizing the keyboard light color with the color of the screen.
11. Can I use multiple colors for the keyboard light?
No, the third-party tools discussed in this article do not provide an option to set multiple colors for the keyboard light. It allows you to choose a single color for the entire keyboard.
12. Will changing the keyboard light color void my MacBook Air’s warranty?
No, changing the keyboard light color using third-party apps does not void your MacBook Air’s warranty, as it does not alter the device’s hardware or any critical system settings.
In conclusion, while Apple does not offer a built-in solution to change the keyboard light color on MacBook Air, third-party tools like ‘Fluor’ can assist you in achieving the desired customization. By following the simple steps outlined in this article, you can personalize your MacBook Air’s keyboard light color and add a unique touch to your Apple device.