How to change the keyboard back to normal?

Have you ever encountered a situation where your keyboard layout suddenly changes and you find yourself typing gibberish instead of the intended text? It can be quite frustrating and disruptive, but fortunately, there are simple steps you can take to revert your keyboard back to its normal state. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing your keyboard back to normal, as well as provide answers to some related frequently asked questions.
Changing Your Keyboard Layout on Windows
If you are using a Windows operating system, follow these steps to change your keyboard layout and return it to normal:
1. Press the Windows key + Spacebar simultaneously. This keyboard shortcut will help you switch between different keyboard layouts installed on your system.
2. Observe the language bar that appears on the taskbar. It will display the current keyboard layout and language.
3. Click on the language bar to open a drop-down menu containing all the available keyboard layouts.
4. Select your preferred keyboard layout from the list. Choose the layout that matches your usual language and typing style, such as “US” or “QWERTY.”
5. Once you have selected the desired layout, your keyboard will instantly return to normal, and you can start typing with the correct characters.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How did my keyboard layout change in the first place?
Sometimes, accidental keyboard shortcuts, system settings, or third-party software can cause your keyboard layout to change unexpectedly.
2. Why is it important to change the keyboard back to normal?
Returning your keyboard to its normal layout is important because it allows you to type accurately and efficiently, ensuring that the correct characters are displayed on your screen.
3. Can I change my keyboard layout on Mac?
Yes, Mac users can change their keyboard layout by navigating to the “Input Sources” section in the System Preferences and selecting their preferred layout.
4. What if I don’t see the language bar on the taskbar?
If the language bar is not visible, you can enable it by right-clicking on the taskbar, selecting “Taskbar settings,” and ensuring that the “Show inputs visually” option is toggled on.
5. How can I add additional keyboard layouts to my Windows system?
To add more keyboard layouts on Windows, open the “Settings” app, go to “Time & Language,” select “Language,” and then click on “Add a language.”
6. What if I’m using a different operating system?
For users on different operating systems, such as Linux, the steps to change the keyboard layout may vary. However, most systems provide an option to switch layouts within the settings or control panel.
7. Will changing the keyboard layout affect my language settings?
Changing the keyboard layout does not affect your language settings. It only modifies the way your keyboard inputs characters.
8. Is there a way to prevent the keyboard layout from changing accidentally?
Some keyboards offer a physical switch or function key combination that can lock the layout and prevent accidental changes. Check your keyboard’s manual for more information.
9. Can I set a default keyboard layout on my computer?
Yes, on most operating systems, you can set a default keyboard layout. This way, your chosen layout will be automatically applied whenever you start your computer.
10. What should I do if the selected keyboard layout still doesn’t work correctly?
In such cases, you may need to check for any keyboard driver updates, or try using a different keyboard to determine if the issue lies with your hardware.
11. How do I identify which keyboard layout I was using before it changed?
Remembering the name or recognizing the layout visually might help to identify your original keyboard layout among the available options.
12. Can I change the keyboard layout on a mobile device?
Yes, mobile devices also allow you to change the keyboard layout in the settings. Visit your device’s settings menu and look for the language and input options to modify the layout.
By following the above steps, you can effortlessly change your keyboard back to normal and resume typing comfortably. Remember, it’s always essential to check your keyboard layout before getting frustrated and assuming that something is wrong with your device.