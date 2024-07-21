How to change the input on a laptop?

Modern laptops come equipped with multiple input options, allowing users to connect various devices and peripherals. Whether you want to switch from using the built-in keyboard to an external one, or switch between different audio input sources, knowing how to change input settings on your laptop can greatly enhance your productivity and usability. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change the input on a laptop.
Changing the Keyboard Input
If you prefer using an external keyboard or need to switch between different keyboard languages on your laptop, follow these simple steps:
1. **Click on the Windows key** at the bottom-left corner of your screen, or press the Windows key on your laptop’s keyboard.
2. **Type “Language settings”** in the search bar and select the “Language settings” option from the results.
3. **In the Language settings window**, click on “Typing” in the left-hand menu.
4. **Under the “Advanced keyboard settings” heading**, click on “Input language hot keys”.
5. **In the Text Services and Input Languages window**, click on the “Change Key Sequence” button.
6. **Select the desired key combination** to switch between input languages or keyboards.
7. **Click “OK” to save the changes**. Now, whenever you press the chosen key combination, the input language or keyboard will switch accordingly.
Changing the Audio Input
If you want to switch between different audio input sources, such as external microphones or built-in laptop microphones, follow these steps:
1. **Right-click on the sound icon** located on the taskbar.
2. **From the context menu, choose “Open Sound settings”**.
3. **In the Sound settings window**, under the “Input” section, click on the drop-down menu next to “Choose your input device”.
4. **Select the desired audio input device** from the list of available options.
5. **Test the audio input** by speaking into the selected microphone and observing the input level indicator to ensure it is working correctly.
6. **Click “Apply”** to save the changes.
7. **Close the Sound settings window**.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I switch between the laptop keyboard and an external keyboard?
To switch between the laptop keyboard and an external keyboard, **connect the external keyboard to your laptop’s USB port. No additional steps are necessary as the laptop will automatically recognize and use the external keyboard.**
2. Can I change the input language on my laptop to a language not included by default?
Yes, you can. **You will need to download and install the language pack from the Windows settings to add additional input languages on your laptop.**
3. How can I change the input language on a Mac laptop?
On a Mac laptop, **click on the Apple menu, select “System Preferences”, then choose “Language & Region”. From there, you can click on the “+” button and add new languages to your input sources.**
4. Is it possible to change the audio input while on a video call?
Yes, it is possible. Many video calling applications have settings that allow you to **adjust the audio input device during a call**. Look for the audio settings within the specific video calling application you are using.
5. Can I switch between different audio input sources using keyboard shortcuts?
Using keyboard shortcuts to switch between audio inputs is not a standard feature on most laptops. However, **some third-party software or external devices may provide this functionality.**
6. How do I change the input source for an HDMI connection?
To change the input source for an HDMI connection, **locate the “Input” or “Source” button on your laptop or monitor, press it, and select the desired HDMI input source from the list.**
7. Can I change the touchpad input settings on my laptop?
Yes, you can. **Open the Windows settings, navigate to “Devices”, choose “Touchpad”, and adjust the touchpad input settings according to your preference.**
8. How do I switch from a wired mouse to a Bluetooth mouse?
To switch from a wired mouse to a Bluetooth mouse, **turn on your Bluetooth mouse, open the Windows settings, go to “Devices”, select “Bluetooth & other devices”, then click on the “+” button to add and connect the Bluetooth mouse.**
9. How can I change the input volume on my laptop?
To change the input volume on your laptop, **adjust the input volume slider in the Sound settings under the “Input” section**. You can increase or decrease the input volume according to your preference.
10. Is it possible to change the screen input in a laptop?
No, the display screen in a laptop is a fixed output, and it cannot be changed to an input source. It is only capable of presenting visual content.
11. How do I change the input device for a specific application?
To change the input device for a specific application, **you will need to access the audio settings within that application and select the desired input source**. The steps may vary depending on the application you are using.
12. Can I assign a specific keyboard input language to a particular program?
Yes, you can customize the keyboard input language for specific programs or applications. **Open the Language settings, click on “Preferred languages” in the left-hand menu, and use the “Override for default input method” option to specify the desired input language for each program.