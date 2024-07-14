How to change the function keys on hp laptop?

Function keys on an HP laptop are designed to perform specific tasks, such as adjusting the screen brightness or controlling the volume. However, if you prefer to customize these keys to better suit your needs, you can easily change their functionality. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of changing the function keys on an HP laptop.
Changing the Function Keys on an HP Laptop
To change the function keys on your HP laptop, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Access the BIOS settings
– Start by turning on your HP laptop and immediately press the “F10” key repeatedly until the BIOS setup utility opens.
Step 2: Navigate to the System Configuration tab
– Once in the BIOS setup utility, use the arrow keys on your keyboard to navigate to the “System Configuration” tab.
Step 3: Change the action key mode
– In the “System Configuration” tab, there should be an option called “Action Key Mode.” Select this option using the arrow keys and press “Enter” to change the setting.
Step 4: Toggle between action key and function key
– By default, the action key mode is usually set to “Enabled.” To change the function keys on your HP laptop, toggle the setting to “Disabled.” This will allow you to use the function keys without pressing the “Fn” key simultaneously.
Step 5: Save and exit
– After disabling the action key mode, navigate to the “File” tab in the BIOS setup utility and select “Save Changes and Exit.” Confirm your selection and wait for your laptop to reboot.
Step 6: Test the function key settings
– Once your HP laptop restarts, test whether the function keys now work without pressing the “Fn” key. Adjust the volume, screen brightness, or any other function key to ensure the changes have taken effect.
Now that you know how to change the function keys on an HP laptop, let’s address some related frequently asked questions:
1. How do I enable the function keys on an HP laptop?
To enable the function keys on an HP laptop, access the BIOS settings, navigate to the “System Configuration” tab, find the “Action Key Mode” option, and toggle the setting to “Enabled.” This will allow you to use the function keys by pressing the “Fn” key simultaneously.
2. Can I assign different functions to the function keys?
Unfortunately, the pre-programmed functions of the function keys cannot be changed. However, you can remap certain keys using third-party software.
3. Do all HP laptops have the same BIOS setup utility?
No, the BIOS setup utility may vary slightly depending on the model and manufacturer of your HP laptop. However, the basic steps to change the function keys should be similar.
4. Will changing the function keys affect other laptop settings?
No, changing the function keys on your HP laptop will not affect any other settings or functions of your laptop. It only modifies the behavior of the function keys.
5. How can I revert the function keys back to their default settings?
To revert the function keys back to their default settings, access the BIOS setup utility, navigate to the “System Configuration” tab, find the “Action Key Mode” option, and toggle the setting back to “Enabled.”
6. Can I change specific function key behaviors?
No, the function keys on an HP laptop are pre-programmed with specific behaviors that cannot be changed individually. The entire set of function keys can either be enabled or disabled.
7. Will changing the function key settings void my warranty?
No, changing the function key settings on your HP laptop will not void your warranty. It is a harmless modification that can be easily reverted if needed.
8. Are there any shortcuts to adjust brightness and volume without function keys?
Yes, most HP laptops have dedicated shortcuts to adjust brightness and volume. These can be found as secondary functions on other keyboard keys, such as the arrow keys or the “F” row.
9. Is it possible to change the function keys on a non-HP laptop?
The process described in this article specifically applies to HP laptops. However, other laptop brands may have similar settings in their BIOS setup utility to change the function key behavior.
10. Can I change the function key settings without restarting my laptop?
No, changing the function key settings on an HP laptop requires accessing the BIOS setup utility, which can only be done by restarting the laptop.
11. Are there any risks involved in changing the function key settings?
No, changing the function key settings is a safe process. It does not pose any risks to your laptop or its components.
12. Can I use the function keys without changing their settings?
Yes, you can use the function keys on an HP laptop without changing their settings. By default, the function keys are set to be used in conjunction with the “Fn” key.