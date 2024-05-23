How to change the font of your keyboard on iphone?

Have you ever wanted to customize the font on your iPhone keyboard? Although the default font is sleek and modern, sometimes you crave a change to fit your personal style. Luckily, there are a few methods to change the font of your keyboard on iPhone. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process step by step.
The First Method: Using Third-Party Keyboards
One of the easiest ways to change the font of your keyboard on iPhone is by using third-party keyboards. These keyboards offer a wide range of font options, allowing you to transform your typing experience. Here’s how to do it:
1. Download a third-party keyboard app from the App Store that offers custom font options.
2. Install and enable the keyboard from the app settings.
3. Go to your iPhone’s Settings and open the Keyboard section.
4. Tap on Keyboards and select Add New Keyboard.
5. Choose the third-party keyboard you installed from the list.
Now, when you open any app that requires typing, you can switch to the custom font keyboard by tapping the globe icon on your default iPhone keyboard.
The Second Method: Using Font Changer Apps
If you’re not looking to replace your entire keyboard, you can opt for font changer apps that only modify the font style within specific apps. Here’s how it works:
1. Download a font changer app such as ‘Better Font’ or ‘Font Changer+’ from the App Store.
2. Open the app and follow the instructions to install the custom fonts on your device.
3. Launch the app you want to use the custom font in, for example, Notes or Messages.
4. Within the app, tap on the format button (usually an ‘Aa’ button).
5. Locate the font selector and choose the desired font.
The font you selected will now be applied to the specific app but won’t affect the rest of your iPhone system fonts.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I change the font of my keyboard without downloading any apps?
No, changing the font of your keyboard on an iPhone requires the use of third-party apps or keyboards.
2. Are third-party keyboards safe to use?
Generally, third-party keyboards from reputable developers are safe to use. However, it’s always a good idea to read reviews and check the app’s privacy policy before downloading.
3. Can I change the font style for all apps at once?
Unfortunately, changing the font style for all apps simultaneously is not possible on an iPhone without in-depth customization.
4. How can I remove a third-party keyboard?
To delete a third-party keyboard, go to your iPhone’s Settings, open the Keyboard section, tap on Keyboards, select the keyboard you want to remove, and choose Delete.
5. Will changing the font affect the performance of my iPhone?
No, changing the font of your keyboard will not impact the performance of your iPhone.
6. Can I use custom fonts in different languages?
Yes, most font changer apps and third-party keyboards support a wide range of languages.
7. Can I use custom fonts on older iPhone models?
Yes, you can use custom fonts on most iPhone models running the latest iOS version.
8. Are font changer apps free?
While some font changer apps offer free font options, many also offer premium fonts that require in-app purchases.
9. Do I need to restart my iPhone after installing a font changer app?
Usually, font changer apps don’t require a restart. Simply follow the app’s instructions to install the fonts, and you can start using them right away.
10. Can I preview how a font looks before applying it?
Yes, most font changer apps allow you to preview how a font looks before applying it to your desired app.
11. Can I revert to the default font anytime?
Absolutely! You can easily switch back to the default iPhone keyboard or remove the font changer app to revert to the default font.
12. Are there any limitations when using third-party keyboards?
Some third-party keyboards may have certain limitations, such as limited language support or compatibility issues with certain apps. It’s important to test them out before committing to one.