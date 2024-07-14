How to change the floating keyboard on ipad?

If you own an iPad and are looking for ways to enhance your typing experience, you may be interested in changing the floating keyboard. The floating keyboard on an iPad allows you to move it around the screen and type with one hand. Here’s how you can change the floating keyboard on your iPad to suit your preferences and needs.
1. Start by opening any app that requires text input, such as Messages or Notes.
2. Once the on-screen keyboard appears, tap and hold the keyboard icon on the bottom-right corner of the keyboard.
3. A popup menu will appear with three options: Dock, Merge, and Undock.
4. To change the floating keyboard, select “Undock” from the popup menu.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I move the floating keyboard around the screen?
Yes, the floating keyboard can be moved around the screen by tapping and dragging the keyboard icon located at the top edge of the keyboard.
2. How can I adjust the size of the floating keyboard?
Unfortunately, the size of the floating keyboard cannot be adjusted. However, you can split the keyboard to make it easier to type with both hands.
3. How can I split the floating keyboard?
To split the floating keyboard, tap and hold the keyboard icon on the bottom-right corner of the keyboard, then select “Split” from the popup menu.
4. Can I change the position of the floating keyboard?
Yes, you can change the position of the floating keyboard by tapping and holding the keyboard icon, then dragging it to your desired location.
5. Can I change the layout of the floating keyboard?
No, the layout of the floating keyboard cannot be changed. However, you can change the keyboard language or add different keyboards in the Keyboard settings.
6. How do I disable the floating keyboard?
To disable the floating keyboard, tap and hold the keyboard icon, then select “Dock” from the popup menu. This will dock the keyboard to the bottom of the screen.
7. Can I customize the appearance of the floating keyboard?
No, the appearance of the floating keyboard cannot be customized. However, you can choose from different keyboard themes in the Keyboard settings.
8. How can I switch back to the regular keyboard?
To switch back to the regular keyboard, tap and hold the keyboard icon, then select “Merge” from the popup menu. This will merge the keyboard back to its original position.
9. Will changing the floating keyboard affect other apps on my iPad?
No, changing the floating keyboard will only affect the keyboard in the app you are currently using. It will not impact the keyboard in other apps.
10. Can I use the floating keyboard in landscape mode?
Yes, the floating keyboard can be used in both portrait and landscape modes. It will adapt to the orientation of your iPad.
11. Can I resize the floating keyboard?
No, the floating keyboard cannot be resized. However, you can adjust the size of the regular keyboard in the Keyboard settings.
12. How can I reposition the floating keyboard to its original location?
To reposition the floating keyboard to its original location, tap and hold the keyboard icon, then drag it to the bottom of the screen until it docks.