**How to Change the Color of MSI Keyboard?**
If you own an MSI laptop or gaming keyboard, you may be wondering how to change the color of its backlit keyboard. Fortunately, MSI has made it easy for users to customize the lighting effects and colors on their keyboards. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change the color of your MSI keyboard and answer some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
**1. What MSI keyboards support color customization?**
Most MSI laptops and gaming keyboards come with customizable lighting effects and colors, including models such as the MSI GT75 Titan, MSI GS66 Stealth, or MSI GK50 Low Profile.
**2. Can I change the color of each individual key on my MSI keyboard?**
Unfortunately, not all MSI keyboards have per-key customization. Some models offer zone-based lighting customization where you can change the color of specific zones on the keyboard.
**3. How to change the color of MSI keyboard using the SteelSeries Engine?**
To change the color of your MSI keyboard using the SteelSeries Engine, follow these steps:
1. Launch the SteelSeries Engine software on your MSI laptop.
2. Select the “Device” tab.
3. Choose your keyboard from the list of devices.
4. Click on the “Illumination” tab.
5. Customize the lighting effects, colors, and patterns according to your preference.
6. Click “Apply” to save the changes.
**4. Can I change the color of my MSI keyboard without using any software?**
Yes, some MSI keyboards allow you to change the color directly through hardware. Look for a button with a lighting symbol on your keyboard, usually located near the function keys. Pressing this button will cycle through different lighting colors or effects.
**5. How do I reset the color settings on my MSI keyboard?**
To reset the color settings on your MSI keyboard, simply launch the SteelSeries Engine software, navigate to the “Illumination” tab, and click on the “Reset” or “Default” button. This will restore the keyboard’s lighting settings to their original state.
**6. Can I synchronize the color of my MSI keyboard with other RGB devices?**
Yes, MSI keyboards with RGB lighting can be synchronized with other compatible RGB-enabled devices using the SteelSeries Engine software. This allows for a unified lighting experience across all your peripherals.
**7. Is it possible to set different colors for different zones on my MSI keyboard?**
Depending on your MSI keyboard model, you may be able to set different colors for different zones. The SteelSeries Engine software enables users to create custom lighting profiles with various colors for each zone.
**8. How many colors can I choose from for my MSI keyboard?**
MSI keyboards typically offer a wide range of colors to choose from. Some models support up to 16.8 million colors, allowing for virtually limitless customization options.
**9. Can I create custom lighting profiles for different games or applications?**
Yes, the SteelSeries Engine software lets you create custom lighting profiles for different games or applications. These profiles can be linked to launch automatically when you open a specific game or application.
**10. Can I change the color of my MSI keyboard on a Mac?**
While the SteelSeries Engine software is primarily designed for Windows, some MSI keyboards offer basic color customization on Mac devices. You can usually change the color by pressing the lighting button on your keyboard.
**11. Are the lighting effects customizable on MSI laptop keyboards?**
Yes, the SteelSeries Engine software provides a wide range of lighting effects to choose from, including static, breathing, wave, and reactive effects. You can customize the speed, direction, and colors of these effects.
**12. Can I turn off the backlighting on my MSI keyboard?**
Yes, you can turn off the backlighting on your MSI keyboard using the SteelSeries Engine software or by pressing the dedicated lighting button. This is useful when you want to conserve battery life or prefer using the keyboard without any lighting effects.
In conclusion, changing the color of your MSI keyboard is a straightforward process with the help of the SteelSeries Engine software or through dedicated hardware buttons. Whether you prefer a vibrant mix of colors or a subtle single hue, customizing your MSI keyboard’s lighting effects can enhance your gaming or typing experience.