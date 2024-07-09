How to change the administrator on a computer?

Do you want to switch the administrator account on your computer? Whether you need to transfer ownership, update security settings, or make changes to the system, altering the administrator account can give you complete control. In this guide, we will explain the step-by-step process of changing the administrator on a computer.
Step 1: Accessing the User Account Settings
To begin, you’ll need to access the User Account settings on your computer. Follow these steps:
1. Open the Control Panel by typing “Control Panel” in the search bar and selecting it from the results.
2. In the Control Panel, select “User Accounts” or “User Accounts and Family Safety” depending on your operating system.
Step 2: Modifying the Administrator Account
Once you have accessed the User Account settings, you can proceed with changing the administrator. Here’s what you need to do:
3. Click on the “Manage another account” option.
4. Select the administrator account that you want to change.
5. Click on the “Change the account type” option.
6. Choose the “Administrator” option and click “Change Account Type.”
Step 3: Verifying the Changes
After completing the above steps, you should verify that the administrator account has been successfully changed. Follow these steps to confirm the modification:
7. Restart your computer for the changes to take effect.
8. Log in with the new administrator account credentials.
9. Access the User Account settings again to ensure the account type is now an administrator.
How to set up a new administrator account?
1. Access the User Account settings in the Control Panel.
2. Select “Manage another account.”
3. Click on the “Add a new user in PC settings” option.
4. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up a new user account with administrator privileges.
How to remove an administrator account?
1. Open the User Account settings in the Control Panel.
2. Select “Manage another account.”
3. Click on the administrator account you want to remove.
4. Choose the “Delete the account” option and follow the prompts to confirm the deletion.
What should I do if I forgot the administrator password?
1. Restart your computer and press the F8 key repeatedly during startup.
2. Enter Safe Mode and log in using the built-in administrator account.
3. Access the User Account settings and change the password for the forgotten administrator account.
Can I change the administrator account through Command Prompt?
Yes, you can change the administrator account using Command Prompt. Open Command Prompt as an administrator, then use the “net user” command to modify the administrator account.
What happens to files and programs under the old administrator account?
The files and programs under the old administrator account remain intact. They will still be accessible using the new administrator account.
Will changing the administrator account affect other user accounts?
No, changing the administrator account will not affect other user accounts. The modification only alters the privileges of the specific administrator account.
How can I transfer files and settings to the new administrator account?
You can transfer files and settings from the old administrator account to the new one by copying the necessary files and exporting/importing the desired settings.
Is it possible to have multiple administrator accounts on one computer?
Yes, it is possible to have multiple administrator accounts on one computer. However, it is generally recommended to have only one primary administrator account for security reasons.
Can I downgrade an administrator account to a standard user account?
Yes, you can downgrade an administrator account to a standard user account. Follow the same steps mentioned above and select the “Standard User” option instead of “Administrator” in Step 6.
How to change the administrator on a computer in Windows 10?
The steps to change the administrator on a computer in Windows 10 are identical to the ones mentioned above. Access the User Account settings through the Control Panel and make the necessary modifications.
Can I change the administrator account on a Mac?
Yes, you can change the administrator account on a Mac by accessing the System Preferences, selecting “Users & Groups,” and making the required changes there.
By following these instructions, you can easily change the administrator on a computer and assume control over various system settings and configurations. Remember to always keep your administrator account secure and use it responsibly to avoid potential security risks.