How to change symbols on keyboard?

Have you ever found yourself needing to use a special symbol or character on your keyboard, but you just can’t seem to find it? Well, fret not! Changing symbols on your keyboard is easier than you might think. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing symbols on your keyboard, allowing you to type a wide variety of symbols and characters effortlessly. Let’s get started!
Changing Symbols on Windows
If you’re using a Windows operating system, there are a few simple steps you can follow to change symbols on your keyboard.
1. **Press and hold the Alt key**: The first step is to locate the Alt key on your keyboard and press it while holding it down.
2. **Enter the symbol code**: While still holding down the Alt key, use the numeric keypad on the right side of your keyboard (not the numbers above the letters) to enter the symbol code. Each symbol has a unique code, for example, the code for the degree symbol (°) is 0176. You can find a list of symbol codes online or refer to the Character Map utility on your computer.
3. **Release the Alt key**: Once you have entered the symbol code, simply release the Alt key, and the symbol will appear at the cursor’s location.
Changing Symbols on Mac
If you’re using a Mac computer, the process of changing symbols on your keyboard is slightly different.
1. **Enable Unicode Hex Input**: Open the Keyboard Preferences in your System Preferences and select the “Input Sources” tab. Check the box next to “Unicode Hex Input” to enable it.
2. **Press Option + Control + Space**: Pressing Option + Control + Space will bring up the Character Viewer window, which allows you to access various symbols and characters.
3. **Search for and select the desired symbol**: In the search bar of the Character Viewer, type a keyword related to the symbol you want to use, such as “degree.” Once you locate the symbol, simply click on it to insert it into your document.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I change symbols on my keyboard permanently?
No, changing symbols on your keyboard is a temporary solution. The changes only affect the characters inserted during the key combination process.
2. Can I change symbols on a laptop keyboard?
Yes, the process of changing symbols on a laptop is similar to that of a regular keyboard. Simply follow the steps mentioned above.
3. What if my keyboard doesn’t have a numeric keypad?
If your keyboard doesn’t have a numeric keypad, you can use the Character Map utility on Windows or the Character Viewer on Mac to insert symbols.
4. Are the symbol codes the same on all keyboards?
Yes, symbol codes are the same on all keyboards, regardless of the manufacturer or model.
5. Can I change symbols on my smartphone keyboard?
Yes, most smartphones provide access to various symbols and characters by long-pressing the corresponding key on the virtual keyboard.
6. Is it possible to add custom symbols to my keyboard?
No, keyboard layouts are predefined and cannot be customized to add new symbols. However, you can copy and paste symbols from other sources.
7. Can I change symbols in specific applications only?
No, when you change symbols on your keyboard, it applies globally to all applications and documents.
8. How can I memorize symbol codes?
Practicing frequently and using symbols regularly will help you memorize the corresponding codes over time.
9. Can I change symbols on a wireless or Bluetooth keyboard?
Yes, wireless or Bluetooth keyboards function the same way as traditional wired keyboards, so you can change symbols using the provided methods.
10. Are there any restrictions on changing symbols?
Some software or websites may have restrictions on certain symbols due to compatibility or security concerns.
11. What if I don’t have administrative rights on my computer?
You may require administrative rights to change certain keyboard settings. If you don’t have those rights, you may need to consult with the system administrator.
12. Can I undo a symbol change?
Once a symbol is inserted using the keyboard shortcuts, you can undo it by simply deleting it like any other character.
In conclusion, changing symbols on your keyboard allows you to easily access a wide range of symbols and characters. Whether you’re using a Windows or Mac computer, follow the step-by-step instructions provided to enhance your typing experience and add symbols to your documents quickly.