How to change switches on non hot swappable keyboard?

Many keyboard enthusiasts today enjoy the flexibility of using keyboards with hot-swappable switches, allowing them to effortlessly change switches without soldering or complicated modifications. However, not all keyboards come with this feature, and if you have a non-hot swappable keyboard, you may be wondering if it is still possible to change switches. The good news is, it is indeed feasible to replace switches on a non-hot swappable keyboard, although it requires a bit more effort. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing switches on a non-hot swappable keyboard.
The Process
1. **Gather the necessary tools**: To begin, collect the tools required for the switch replacement process. You will need a soldering iron, desoldering pump or solder wick, a soldering flux, and a screwdriver (typically Phillips or Torx, depending on your keyboard).
2. **Prepare your work area**: Find a clean, well-lit workspace with ample room to work on your keyboard. Make sure you have a static-free environment to avoid damage to the keyboard’s circuitry.
3. **Remove the keycaps**: Start by removing all the keycaps from your keyboard. Gently pry them off with a keycap puller or a similar tool.
4. **Disassemble the keyboard**: Unscrew the backplate or case of your keyboard using the appropriate screwdriver. Once the screws are removed, carefully separate the top and bottom parts of the keyboard.
5. **Locate the switches**: Once you have the keyboard opened up, you will easily identify the switches. They are small rectangular components fitted into the PCB (printed circuit board) of the keyboard.
6. **Desolder the old switches**: Use the soldering iron to heat up the solder joints connecting the old switches to the PCB. Once the solder is molten, use the desoldering pump or solder wick to remove the old solder and free the switches from the PCB.
7. **Insert and solder the new switches**: Take your new switches and align them with the switch slots on the PCB. Make sure the orientation and alignment are correct before soldering. Apply a small amount of soldering flux to the switch joints, and solder each switch carefully, ensuring a good connection.
8. **Test the switches**: Before reassembling the keyboard, it is crucial to test the new switches. Connect the keyboard to your computer and verify that each key responds as intended. This step helps identify any potential issues with the replaced switches.
9. **Reassemble the keyboard**: If all the new switches are functioning correctly, proceed to reassemble the keyboard. Put the top and bottom parts back together, ensuring all screws are securely fastened.
10. **Replace the keycaps**: Once the keyboard is fully assembled, start placing the keycaps back in their respective positions. Ensure each keycap is aligned correctly and gently press them into place.
11. **Enjoy your newly-switched keyboard**: Now that all the switches have been replaced, you can fully enjoy the enhanced typing or gaming experience offered by the new switches.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Can I change switches on any non-hot swappable keyboard?
A1: In most cases, it is possible to change switches on non-hot swappable keyboards, provided that the switches are not soldered directly to the PCB.
Q2: Do I need to be an experienced solderer to change switches?
A2: While basic soldering skills are required, changing switches on a non-hot swappable keyboard is doable for beginners with patience and attention to detail.
Q3: Where can I purchase replacement switches?
A3: Replacement switches can be found online from various vendors specializing in mechanical keyboard parts.
Q4: Should I wear safety goggles when soldering?
A4: It is advisable to wear safety goggles when soldering to protect your eyes from potential harm.
Q5: Can I use a soldering iron with an adjustable temperature?
A5: Yes, a soldering iron with adjustable temperature settings is recommended, as different switches may require different heat levels for soldering.
Q6: How long does it take to replace switches?
A6: The time required depends on the complexity of your keyboard and the number of switches you plan to replace. On average, it may take a couple of hours.
Q7: Can I reuse the old switches on another keyboard?
A7: If the old switches are in good working condition, you can reuse them in another keyboard or sell them to fellow keyboard enthusiasts.
Q8: What if I accidentally damage the PCB or other components?
A8: Accidental damage can occur when not handled properly. If you damage the PCB or other components, it may be challenging to fix without professional help.
Q9: Are all switches compatible with every keyboard?
A9: Not all switches are compatible with every keyboard. It is important to ensure the switches you choose will fit and work with your specific keyboard model.
Q10: Can I change only a few switches on my keyboard?
A10: Yes, you can replace individual switches. However, be aware that using different switches within the same layout may affect the typing experience.
Q11: Is it more cost-effective to buy a hot swappable keyboard instead?
A11: If you plan to frequently change switches, investing in a hot-swappable keyboard can be more cost-effective and time-efficient in the long run.
Q12: Can I add additional modifications while changing switches?
A12: Yes, changing switches offers an opportunity to incorporate additional modifications like lubing switches, stabilizer modifications, or even a custom cable.