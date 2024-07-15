**How to change switches on a mechanical keyboard?**
Mechanical keyboards are beloved by many for their tactile feedback, durability, and customizable nature. One of the great advantages of a mechanical keyboard is the ability to change the switches, allowing you to fine-tune your typing experience to your preference. If you’re interested in altering the switches on your mechanical keyboard, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.
1. **Determine compatibility:** Before you begin the switch replacement process, make sure the new switches you have are compatible with your keyboard. Different mechanical keyboards might have different layouts, sizes, and even connections, so it’s important to double-check this aspect.
2. **Gather the necessary tools:** To change switches, you’ll need a few tools such as a keycap puller, a desoldering pump or soldering iron, tweezers, and a small screwdriver. Ensure you have all the required tools before starting the process.
3. **Prepare the workspace:** Find a clean, well-lit area to work in. It’s important to have enough space to lay out the keyboard and its components. It can also be useful to have a container nearby to store the removed keycaps and screws, making them easy to find later.
4. **Remove the keycaps:** Start by removing all the keycaps from your mechanical keyboard using a keycap puller. Gently pull up on each keycap to avoid damaging them or the switches underneath.
5. **Disconnect the mechanical keyboard:** Unplug the keyboard from your computer or any other device it’s connected to. This will prevent any electrical damage during the switch replacement process.
6. **Open up the keyboard:** Most mechanical keyboards have screws on the back that hold the case together. Use a screwdriver to carefully remove these screws and set them aside in a safe place. Once all the screws are removed, carefully lift the top cover of the keyboard to access the PCB (Printed Circuit Board).
7. **Identify the switches:** Locate the switches you want to replace on the PCB. They will have a cylindrical shape with soldered pins extending through the PCB.
8. **Desolder the old switches:** If you have a desoldering pump, it can make the process easier. Heat up the solder joints of each switch pin and use the desoldering pump to suck away the molten solder. Alternatively, you can use a soldering iron to heat the solder joints and gently pull the switches out with tweezers while the solder is molten.
9. **Install the new switches:** Take your new switches and align them with the holes on the PCB. Ensure the pins of the switches go through the corresponding holes properly. Gently press the switches into place until they are firmly placed on the PCB.
10. **Solder the new switches:** Once the switches are in place, use a soldering iron to heat up the solder joints on the switch pins. Apply a small amount of solder to each connection, making sure it flows onto both the switch pin and the PCB pad. After soldering each pin, allow them to cool and solidify before moving on.
11. **Reassemble the keyboard:** Carefully reattach the top cover of the keyboard onto the base, making sure all the screw holes align correctly. Tighten the screws firmly without over-tightening them, as this can damage the threads. Finally, return the keycaps to their respective positions, using the keycap puller if necessary.
12. **Test your keyboard:** Plug your reassembled mechanical keyboard back into your computer and test it out. Check if all the switches function properly. If any key seems unresponsive or doesn’t work as expected, you may need to revisit the soldering process for that specific switch.
FAQs:
1. Can I change the switches on any mechanical keyboard?
Not all mechanical keyboards have a hot-swappable feature that allows you to change switches easily. However, many custom or high-end mechanical keyboards offer switch compatibility.
2. Are all switches compatible with all keyboards?
Different switches come in various sizes and layouts (such as Cherry MX, Kailh, or Gateron), so ensuring compatibility with your specific keyboard is crucial.
3. Is soldering necessary to change switches?
Yes, in most cases, soldering is required to remove and install new switches.
4. Can I use any soldering iron for the job?
A soldering iron with a fine tip and adjustable temperature is recommended for better control during the desoldering and soldering process.
5. Do I need prior experience in soldering to change switches?
While some soldering experience is beneficial, step-by-step guides and tutorials can help you through the process, making it accessible even to beginners.
6. How long does it take to change switches on a keyboard?
The time required to change switches depends on your familiarity with the process and the number of switches to be replaced. It can range from around 30 minutes to a couple of hours.
7. Can I swap switches between different keyboard brands?
It’s generally not recommended to swap switches between different keyboard brands due to the differences in sizing, layouts, and connections.
8. Where can I purchase replacement switches?
Switches are widely available online through various retailers. Popular options include mechanical keyboard enthusiast websites, electronics stores, or online marketplaces.
9. Can switch replacement void my keyboard warranty?
In most cases, modifying the switches on your mechanical keyboard will void the warranty. Keep this in mind before proceeding with any modifications.
10. Are there other ways to modify the typing experience without changing switches?
Yes, other modifications like adding o-rings, lubing switches, or using different keycaps can also enhance your typing experience without the need to change switches.
11. Is it possible to change switches on a laptop keyboard?
Changing switches on a laptop keyboard is a much more complex process, often requiring expert-level knowledge and skill. It’s generally not recommended unless you are experienced in laptop keyboard repair.
12. How can I determine which switches I like without changing them?
You can purchase a switch tester, which is a small kit containing different switch types. This will allow you to test and understand the feel and sound of different switches before committing to a switch change on your mechanical keyboard.