How to Change SwiftKey Keyboard to Normal
If you are using SwiftKey Keyboard, you may be wondering how to switch back to the normal keyboard layout. While SwiftKey offers a unique and intelligent typing experience with its AI-powered predictions and customization options, some users may prefer the traditional keyboard layout. In this article, we will guide you on how to change SwiftKey Keyboard to normal quickly and easily.
Changing SwiftKey Keyboard to the normal layout is a simple process. Just follow these steps:
1. Open any app that allows text input, such as a messaging app or a text editor.
2. Tap on the text input field to bring up the keyboard.
3. On the SwiftKey Keyboard, locate the small keyboard icon in the bottom-right corner of the keyboard. It might vary in appearance based on the version of SwiftKey and your device.
4. Press and hold the keyboard icon for a couple of seconds until a pop-up menu appears.
5. In the pop-up menu, you will see a list of available keyboards. Look for the option that says “Keyboard” or “Default Keyboard” and tap on it.
6. Once you select the normal keyboard, the SwiftKey Keyboard will be replaced, and you will now see the traditional layout on your device.
That’s it! You have successfully changed SwiftKey Keyboard to the normal keyboard layout.
Related FAQs:
1. Do I need to install any additional apps to change SwiftKey Keyboard to normal?
No, you don’t need any additional apps. You can switch back to the normal keyboard layout directly from the SwiftKey Keyboard settings.
2. Will I lose all my personalized data when changing back to the normal keyboard?
No, your personalized predictions and customizations will be retained on SwiftKey Keyboard. When you switch back to SwiftKey in the future, your data will still be available.
3. How do I access the SwiftKey Keyboard settings?
To access the SwiftKey Keyboard settings, open any app that allows text input, tap on the text input field to bring up the keyboard, then tap on the SwiftKey Keyboard icon in the bottom-right corner of the keyboard. From there, you can access the SwiftKey settings.
4. Can I switch back and forth between SwiftKey and the normal keyboard?
Yes, you can easily switch between SwiftKey and the normal keyboard whenever you want. Just follow the steps mentioned earlier to switch between the keyboards.
5. Can I switch back to SwiftKey Keyboard if I change my mind?
Absolutely! If you change your mind and want to switch back to SwiftKey Keyboard, you can do so by following the same steps mentioned earlier. Simply select SwiftKey Keyboard from the list of available keyboards.
6. Why would someone prefer the normal keyboard over SwiftKey?
While SwiftKey Keyboard offers numerous benefits such as AI-powered predictions and customization options, some users may prefer the traditional keyboard layout due to personal preference or familiarity.
7. Can I use SwiftKey Keyboard on multiple devices?
Yes, SwiftKey Keyboard is available for multiple devices including smartphones and tablets. You can use it across all your compatible devices.
8. Is SwiftKey Keyboard available for iOS devices?
Yes, SwiftKey Keyboard is available for iOS devices. You can download it from the App Store and enjoy its features on your iPhone or iPad.
9. Does SwiftKey Keyboard work with all apps?
SwiftKey Keyboard is compatible with most apps that allow text input. However, some apps may have their own built-in keyboards that cannot be replaced.
10. Can I customize the normal keyboard layout?
No, the normal keyboard layout generally does not offer customization options. If you prefer a customizable keyboard, you may want to stick with SwiftKey Keyboard.
11. Will changing to the normal keyboard layout affect my typing speed?
The change to the normal keyboard layout should not affect your typing speed significantly, as it primarily relates to the visual appearance and layout of the keys.
12. Can I use different languages with the normal keyboard?
Yes, you can switch to different languages and input methods with the normal keyboard, just like with SwiftKey Keyboard. Language options can usually be found in the settings of your device.