How to change steam game from HDD to ssd?

If you own a gaming PC, chances are you have installed the popular gaming platform, Steam, which allows you to download and play a vast collection of games. While most games are installed on your computer’s hard disk drive (HDD) by default, you may want to transfer some games to a solid-state drive (SSD) for faster load times and better performance. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change a Steam game from HDD to SSD.
1. Confirm that your SSD is ready for use
Before moving any games to your SSD, make sure it is properly connected and recognized by your computer. Ensure that it has sufficient space to accommodate your desired game(s).
2. Locate your Steam installation
To proceed, you need to know where your Steam installation is located on your HDD. Typically, it is found in the “Program Files (x86)” folder. The default path is C:Program Files (x86)Steam.
3. Close Steam
Before making any changes, close the Steam client to prevent any potential conflicts.
4. Create a Steam library folder on your SSD
Before moving your game, you need to create a new library folder on your SSD to house it. Create a folder on your SSD with an appropriate name, such as “Steam Games” or “Games Library”, to easily identify it.
5. Move the game files
Navigate to your Steam installation folder on the HDD, which should be located at C:Program Files (x86)Steam. Inside this folder, you will find a folder named “steamapps.” Copy this entire folder and paste it into the new library folder you created on your SSD.
6. Verify the game files
After the file transfer is complete, open your Steam client and navigate to the “Library” tab. Right-click on the game you moved and select “Properties.” In the properties window, click on the “Local Files” tab, and then click “Verify Integrity of Game Files.” This process will ensure that all game files are properly transferred to the new location and are intact.
7. Change the game’s installation path
To inform Steam that your game is now stored on your SSD, you need to change the installation path. Right-click on the game in your Steam library and select “Properties.” In the properties window, click on the “Local Files” tab, and then click “Move Install Folder.” Choose the location of the new library folder on your SSD and confirm.
8. Start the game
Now that your game is successfully moved to your SSD, you can launch it through Steam and enjoy the improved performance that the SSD offers.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I move multiple Steam games to my SSD at once?
No, you need to move each game individually following the steps mentioned above.
2. Will moving the game to an SSD delete my save files?
No, your game save files are typically stored in a separate location and will remain untouched during the transfer.
3. Can I move my Steam games back to my HDD?
Yes, you can follow the same steps listed above, but select your HDD as the installation location instead.
4. What happens if I uninstall the game from my HDD after moving it to my SSD?
Uninstalling the game from your HDD will not affect the game files on your SSD.
5. Can I have Steam games on both my HDD and SSD simultaneously?
Yes, you can choose different installation locations for different games, allowing you to have games on both your HDD and SSD.
6. Will all games benefit equally from being on an SSD?
No, some games may see more significant improvements in load times and performance on an SSD, while others may not benefit as much.
7. Should I move all my Steam games to an SSD?
It is generally recommended to move games that you frequently play or games that have long loading times to an SSD for a better experience.
8. Can I play games on my SSD if it is not my primary drive?
Yes, you can play games on an SSD regardless of whether it is your primary drive or not.
9. Can I move a game from one SSD to another?
Yes, you can follow the same steps mentioned above to move a game between SSDs.
10. Will moving a game to an SSD improve its graphics or performance?
No, moving a game to an SSD will primarily improve loading times and reduce game stuttering caused by slow disk access.
11. Can I move Steam games to an external SSD?
Yes, you can move games to an external SSD, as long as it is properly connected and recognized by your computer.
12. Can I delete the game files from my HDD after moving them to an SSD?
After successfully transferring the game files to your SSD and verifying their integrity, you can safely delete them from your HDD to free up space.