How to change source on msi monitor?

MSI monitors are known for their high-quality displays and advanced features. One of the key functions every user should know is how to change the source on an MSI monitor. Whether you want to switch between multiple connected devices or adjust the audio input source, this article will guide you through the process step by step.
The Simple Steps to Change Source on MSI Monitor
Changing the source on an MSI monitor is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to accomplish it:
1. **Press the Source Button:** Locate the Source button on your MSI monitor. It is usually present on the front or bottom right of the display.
2. **Press the Source Button to Display the Source Menu:** Press the Source button once to bring up the source menu on the screen.
3. **Navigate through the Menu:** Use the navigation buttons, typically located near the Source button, to scroll through the available sources.
4. **Select the Desired Source:** Once you have highlighted your desired source, press the Source button again or the Enter button to confirm your selection.
5. **Enjoy the New Source:** Your MSI monitor will now display the selected source, allowing you to enjoy content from your chosen device.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I change the source on my MSI monitor without using the buttons?
No, in most cases, changing the source on an MSI monitor requires using the physical buttons on the monitor itself.
2. How can I tell which source is currently selected on my MSI monitor?
The selected source is usually indicated somewhere on the screen, either in the source menu or as an icon in a corner of the display.
3. My MSI monitor has multiple HDMI ports. How do I switch between them?
To switch between HDMI ports, follow the steps mentioned earlier and select the desired HDMI port from the source menu.
4. Can I change the audio source along with the video source on my MSI monitor?
Yes, some MSI monitors allow you to change the audio source along with the video source. Simply navigate to the audio source option in the source menu and choose your preferred audio input.
5. What should I do if my MSI monitor’s source menu is not showing up?
If the source menu does not appear when you press the Source button, ensure that the monitor is properly connected to a functional power source and that all cables are firmly attached.
6. How do I switch to a different input source when my MSI monitor is in standby mode?
If your monitor is in standby mode, press the Power button to wake it up, and then follow the steps mentioned earlier to change the input source.
7. Is it possible to change the source on an MSI monitor using the screen menu?
While some monitors allow you to change the source using on-screen menus, MSI monitors typically require using the physical buttons on the device.
8. Can I assign hotkeys to quickly change the source on my MSI monitor?
Typically, MSI monitors do not have a built-in feature to assign hotkeys for changing the source. However, some models might offer this functionality through their OSD (On-Screen Display) software.
9. Does the source menu on an MSI monitor support all types of input sources?
Yes, MSI monitors generally support a wide range of input sources, including HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI, and VGA. The available options may vary depending on the specific model.
10. How do I set the MSI monitor’s default source?
Resetting the default source on an MSI monitor can usually be done through the monitor’s settings. Consult the user manual or the MSI website for specific instructions based on your monitor model.
11. What should I do if my MSI monitor is not detecting a connected device?
If your MSI monitor fails to detect a connected device, double-check the cables and reconnect them. Also, make sure the device is powered on and functioning correctly.
12. Can I change the source on my MSI monitor while it is in the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode?
No, you cannot change the source while the monitor is in PiP mode. You must exit PiP mode first and then change the source using the steps mentioned earlier.
Now that you know how to change the source on your MSI monitor, you can effortlessly switch between devices and enjoy a seamless viewing experience. Remember to consult your monitor’s user manual for specific instructions if you encounter any difficulties.