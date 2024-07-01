How to change sound output to HDMI on Windows 10?

Have you ever connected your Windows 10 computer to a TV or monitor via HDMI, only to find that the sound is still playing from your computer’s speakers? It can be frustrating when you want to enjoy the audio from your media files or presentations through the external display’s speakers. Thankfully, changing the sound output to HDMI on Windows 10 is a relatively straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to ensure that your audio is playing through the HDMI connection.
Changing the Sound Output to HDMI in Windows 10:
1. Connect your Windows 10 computer to the TV or monitor using an HDMI cable.
2. Right-click on the “Sound” icon in the system tray, located in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
3. Select “Open Sound settings” from the context menu that appears.
4. In the Sound settings window, under the “Output” section, click on the dropdown menu next to “Choose your output device.”
5. **From the list of available output options, select the HDMI output device connected to your computer.**
6. Once you’ve selected the HDMI output device, the sound will now be directed to the external display’s speakers.
That’s it! You’ve successfully changed the sound output to HDMI on Windows 10.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. How do I connect my Windows 10 computer to a TV or monitor via HDMI?
To connect your Windows 10 computer to a TV or monitor using HDMI, simply plug one end of the HDMI cable into your computer’s HDMI port and the other end into the HDMI port on your external display.
2. Why is the sound still playing from my computer’s speakers even when connected via HDMI?
This can happen if the audio output is not set to HDMI. By default, your computer may be set to play sound through its own speakers instead of the connected HDMI device.
3. Can I change the sound output to HDMI while watching a video or playing audio?
Yes, you can change the sound output to HDMI at any time. Simply follow the steps mentioned above to switch the audio output to the HDMI device, and the sound will be directed accordingly.
4. What should I do if the HDMI output device doesn’t appear in the list of available options?
If the HDMI output device doesn’t appear in the list, it could be due to compatibility issues or driver problems. Make sure your computer’s graphics card drivers are up to date, and try restarting your computer or reconnecting the HDMI cable.
5. How can I test the sound output through HDMI after changing the settings?
You can test the sound output by playing any audio or video file on your computer and listening through the external display’s speakers. If you hear the sound, you have successfully changed the output to HDMI.
6. How do I switch the sound output back to my computer’s speakers?
If you want to switch the sound output back to your computer’s speakers, simply select the appropriate playback device from the dropdown menu in step 4 mentioned above.
7. Can I adjust the volume of the HDMI output independently?
Yes, you can adjust the volume of the HDMI output independently using the volume control on your TV or monitor, or through the audio settings on the device itself.
8. Will changing the sound output to HDMI affect the video output?
No, changing the sound output to HDMI will not affect the video output. It only directs the audio signal to the HDMI device, so you can enjoy the sound through the connected display’s speakers while the video continues to play on your computer or external display.
9. Does changing the sound output to HDMI require any additional software?
No, changing the sound output to HDMI on Windows 10 does not require any additional software. It can be done using the built-in sound settings of your operating system.
10. Can I connect multiple HDMI devices and change the sound output individually?
Yes, if your computer supports multiple HDMI ports, you can connect multiple HDMI devices and change the sound output to each device individually by selecting the desired HDMI output from the dropdown menu in the sound settings.
11. Can I change the sound output to HDMI on a laptop?
Yes, you can change the sound output to HDMI on a laptop as long as it has an HDMI port. The process is the same as described in the article.
12. Do I need to restart my computer after changing the sound output to HDMI?
Usually, you don’t need to restart your computer after changing the sound output to HDMI. However, if you encounter any issues, you can try restarting your computer to ensure that the changes take effect.