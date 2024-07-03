How to change sound from pc to TV hdmi?

Connecting your PC to your TV via HDMI is a great way to enjoy movies, videos, and games on a larger screen. However, sometimes you might encounter an issue where the audio is still playing through your computer speakers instead of the TV. Don’t worry; in this article, we will guide you through the steps to change the sound from your PC to TV HDMI.
Step 1: Check Your HDMI Connection
The first thing to do is to make sure that your HDMI cable is properly connected between your PC and TV. Ensure that both ends are securely plugged into the corresponding HDMI ports. If you have multiple HDMI ports on your TV, take note of the port number you are using.
Step 2: Open Sound Settings
To change the audio output from your PC to TV HDMI, you need to access the sound settings. Simply right-click on the sound icon located in the system tray (bottom right corner of the screen) and select “Open Sound Settings.”
Step 3: Select HDMI as the Default Output Device
Once the sound settings window opens, navigate to the “Output” tab. Here, you will find a list of all available audio output devices. Look for the HDMI device corresponding to your TV and click on it to select it as the default output device. Then, click on the “Apply” button to save the changes.
Step 4: Test the Audio Output
After selecting the HDMI as the default output device, click on the “Test” button to check if the audio is now playing through your TV. If you hear a sound coming from the TV speakers, congrats! You have successfully changed the sound output to your TV HDMI.
FAQs:
1. How do I know if my TV supports HDMI audio?
To check if your TV supports HDMI audio, refer to the TV manual or look for the HDMI port labels on the TV itself. Most modern TVs and monitors support HDMI audio.
2. What if I don’t see the HDMI device in the sound settings?
If you don’t see the HDMI device in the sound settings, it is possible that your PC does not recognize the TV. Check your HDMI cable and ensure both ends are securely connected. You may also need to update your display drivers.
3. Can I change the sound output to HDMI on a Mac computer?
Yes, on a Mac computer, you can change the sound output to HDMI by going to “System Preferences,” selecting “Sound,” and choosing the HDMI device under the “Output” tab.
4. Why is there no sound coming from my TV even after changing the output to HDMI?
If you are not hearing any sound from your TV after changing the output to HDMI, make sure that the TV volume is turned up and not muted. Additionally, check the audio settings on your TV to ensure it is set to receive audio from the HDMI port.
5. Can I play sound on both my computer speakers and TV speakers simultaneously?
Yes, it is possible to play sound on both your computer speakers and TV speakers simultaneously. In the sound settings, you can choose the HDMI device as the default output and also select the computer speakers as a secondary audio output.
6. Does changing the sound output to HDMI affect other audio sources?
No, changing the sound output to HDMI only affects the audio output for applications and media playing on your PC. Other audio sources, such as voice calls, system notifications, and background music, will continue to play through the default audio device set in the sound settings.
7. Are there any keyboard shortcuts to change the audio output?
Some PC models offer keyboard shortcuts to quickly switch the audio output. Look for the function keys on your keyboard that have audio icons. Typically, it is the combination of “Fn” (function) key and the corresponding audio key, such as F6 or F7.
8. Can I adjust the volume level of the HDMI output?
Yes, you can adjust the volume level of the HDMI output by using the volume control buttons on your TV remote or through the TV’s on-screen menu.
9. Is it possible to change the audio output to HDMI on a gaming console?
Yes, gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox allow you to change the audio output to HDMI. Refer to the console’s settings menu and select the HDMI audio option.
10. What should I do if I don’t have an HDMI port on my computer?
If your computer does not have an HDMI port, you can use alternative methods to connect your PC to the TV, such as VGA, DVI, or DisplayPort. However, these connections may not transmit audio, so you will need a separate audio cable.
11. Why is the sound coming from my PC and TV out of sync?
Audio and video syncing issues can occur due to various reasons. Ensure that your graphics drivers and sound drivers are up to date. You can also try restarting your PC and TV, as well as adjusting the audio delay settings on your TV.
12. Can I use HDMI audio with a graphics card that only has a DisplayPort?
Yes, you can still use HDMI audio with a graphics card that has a DisplayPort by using a DisplayPort to HDMI adapter or cable. Simply connect the adapter to the DisplayPort on your graphics card and then connect the HDMI cable between the adapter and your TV.