Title: How to Customize the Size of Google Keyboard
Introduction:
Google Keyboard, also known as Gboard, is a popular virtual keyboard app used by millions of Android users worldwide. One of its most noteworthy features is the ability to customize the keyboard size according to your personal preference. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change the size of your Google Keyboard, making your typing experience even better.
How to change size of Google keyboard?
To change the size of your Google Keyboard, simply follow the steps below:
1. Open any app that requires keyboard input, such as a messaging app or text editor.
2. Tap on a text field to bring up the keyboard.
3. Locate and tap the Google Keyboard icon at the top of the keyboard; it looks like a square with a letter “G” on it.
4. A pop-up menu will appear, displaying several icons and options. From this menu, tap the three vertical dots icon labeled “More.”
5. In the “More” menu, select the “Preferences” option.
6. In the Preferences menu, tap on “Keyboard Settings.”
7. Scroll down and tap on “Keyboard Size.”
8. Adjust the slider to increase or decrease the keyboard size according to your preference.
9. As you adjust the slider, a preview of the keyboard size will be displayed at the top of the screen.
10. Once you are satisfied with the size, tap the “Done” button.
11. The keyboard will now reflect the new size you selected.
FAQs about Changing the Size of Google Keyboard:
1. Can I make the Google Keyboard size smaller?
Yes, absolutely! After accessing the “Keyboard Size” option, simply adjust the slider towards the left to decrease the size of the keyboard.
2. Is it possible to enlarge the Google Keyboard size on my Android device?
Certainly! By moving the slider to the right, the keyboard size will increase, providing better visibility and ease of use.
3. What if I’m unable to find the Google Keyboard icon?
In some cases, your device’s manufacturer may have implemented a customized keyboard interface. In such instances, you might need to access the keyboard settings through the device’s system settings or your device’s particular keyboard settings.
4. Will changing the keyboard size affect my typing experience?
The change in keyboard size should not significantly impact your typing experience. Instead, it allows you to personalize the keyboard based on your own comfort and preferences.
5. Can I revert to the default size if I don’t like the changes?
Certainly! At any time, you can go back to the default size by following the same steps and adjusting the slider to the desired position.
6. Does changing the keyboard size affect the overall appearance of the interface?
No, altering the keyboard size won’t affect the appearance of the overall interface. It only modifies the size of the keyboard.
7. Can I customize the keyboard for different apps separately?
Unfortunately, Google Keyboard allows you to set a universal size for all apps. You cannot customize the keyboard size specifically for individual apps.
8. Is there a minimum or maximum limit for adjusting the keyboard size?
The size slider allows you to customize the keyboard size within a range that fits well with your screen and personal preferences. However, there are defined minimum and maximum limits to ensure optimal visibility and usability.
9. Can I change the color of the keyboard as well?
Yes, Google Keyboard also allows you to customize the keyboard’s appearance, including the color, theme, and background image, through the Keyboard Settings menu.
10. Does changing the keyboard size affect the keyboard’s functionality or access to features?
No, your access to features and keyboard functionality remains the same even after changing the keyboard size. The change only affects the size and visual aspect.
11. Will changing the keyboard size impact the performance of my device?
No, altering the keyboard size has no impact on the device’s performance since it’s purely a visual customization option.
12. Can I adjust the size of Google Keyboard on an iOS device?
No, Google Keyboard is primarily designed for Android devices, and the customization options mentioned above are specific to the Android version of Gboard.
Conclusion:
With Google Keyboard’s customizable keyboard size feature, you can make your typing experience on Android devices more comfortable and tailored to your preferences. By following the simple steps outlined in this article, you can easily adjust the keyboard size to your liking and enjoy a visually pleasing interface while typing across various apps.