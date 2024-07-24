**How to change screen timeout on HP laptop?**
Screen timeout refers to the duration of inactivity after which the screen on your HP laptop automatically turns off. By changing the screen timeout settings, you can either lengthen or shorten this duration according to your preference. Here’s how you can change the screen timeout on your HP laptop:
1. **Step 1: Access the Power Options settings.** To begin, go to the Start menu and type “Power Options” in the search bar. Click on the “Power Options” application from the results.
2. **Step 2: Adjust the Power Plan settings.** In the Power Options window, you’ll see different power plans listed. Select the power plan that is currently active, which is usually labeled as the “Recommended” plan.
3. **Step 3: Modify the advanced power settings.** Once you’ve selected the active power plan, click on the “Change plan settings” link next to it. This will take you to a new window with additional power settings.
4. **Step 4: Change the screen timeout duration.** In the advanced power settings window, locate the “Display” option and expand it by clicking on the arrow next to it. You should see a “Turn off display after” setting. Enter the desired time duration in minutes for the screen timeout or select it from the drop-down menu.
5. **Step 5: Save the changes.** After adjusting the screen timeout duration, click on the “OK” button to save the changes. You can now exit the Power Options window.
Congratulations! You have successfully changed the screen timeout on your HP laptop.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I disable the screen timeout completely?
Yes, you can set the screen timeout to “Never” to disable it completely.
2. Why should I change the screen timeout?
Changing the screen timeout allows you to customize the duration before your laptop screen turns off, which can be useful to conserve power or protect your privacy.
3. Will changing the screen timeout affect my battery life?
Yes, setting a shorter screen timeout duration can help conserve battery life by turning off the display when you’re not actively using it.
4. Can I change the screen timeout on a specific power plan?
Yes, you can change the screen timeout duration for each power plan individually.
5. How do I switch between power plans?
You can switch between power plans by clicking on the battery icon in your system tray, then selecting the desired power plan from the list.
6. Can I change the screen timeout on my HP laptop while it’s running on battery power?
Yes, you can change the screen timeout settings regardless of whether your HP laptop is plugged in or running on battery power.
7. Can I revert back to the default screen timeout settings?
Yes, you can simply select the “Recommended” power plan in the Power Options settings to revert back to the default screen timeout settings.
8. Does changing the screen timeout affect my computer’s sleep or hibernation settings?
No, changing the screen timeout is independent of your computer’s sleep or hibernation settings.
9. How can I quickly turn off the screen without changing the screen timeout settings?
You can manually turn off the screen by pressing the power button on your HP laptop.
10. Can I change the screen timeout on other devices, like smartphones or tablets?
Yes, similar to laptops, you can change the screen timeout on smartphones and tablets too. The process may vary depending on the operating system.
11. Why is it important to adjust the screen timeout on my laptop?
Adjusting the screen timeout on your laptop is essential for saving battery power, protecting your privacy, and preventing screen burn-in.
12. Can I set different screen timeout durations for when my laptop is connected to an external monitor?
Yes, you can set different screen timeout durations for when your laptop is connected to an external monitor by customizing the power plan settings.