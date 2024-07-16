**How to change screen size on computer using keyboard?**
Changing the screen size on a computer is a handy feature that can help improve visibility and make it more comfortable to use your computer. While many users are familiar with using the mouse to adjust the screen size, there is also a way to do it using the keyboard. This article will guide you through the steps to change the screen size on your computer using just the keyboard.
There is a keyboard shortcut that can be used to change the screen size on a computer. By pressing a combination of keys, you can quickly adjust the screen size to your liking. So, without further ado, here’s how you do it:
1. Press and hold the **Ctrl** key on your keyboard.
2. While still holding the **Ctrl** key, press either the **plus (+)** key to increase the size or the **minus (-)** key to decrease the size.
3. Continue to press the **plus (+)** or **minus (-)** key until you reach your desired screen size.
4. Release the **Ctrl** key to apply the changes.
It’s as simple as that! By using this keyboard shortcut, you can easily adapt the screen size on your computer to suit your needs.
FAQs:
1. Can I change the screen size using the keyboard on any operating system?
Yes, this keyboard shortcut can be used on most operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux.
2. What does the **plus (+)** and **minus (-)** keys do exactly?
The plus key (**+**) increases the screen size, making everything appear larger, while the minus key (**-**) decreases the screen size, making everything look smaller.
3. Can this keyboard shortcut affect the resolution of my screen?
No, this keyboard shortcut does not directly affect the screen resolution. It only changes the zoom level of the contents being displayed, which can make them appear larger or smaller.
4. What happens if I make the screen size too small?
If you decrease the screen size too much, the contents might become too small to read or interact with comfortably. It’s best to find a size that suits your needs without compromising usability.
5. Will changing the screen size affect the appearance of all applications?
Yes, changing the screen size will affect the appearance of all applications, including web browsers, documents, and other windows that you have open.
6. Can I use this keyboard shortcut in combination with other keys?
Yes, you can combine this keyboard shortcut with other keys to perform additional functions, such as zooming in or out on specific elements within certain applications.
7. Is there a default screen size that I can revert back to?
There is no specific default screen size, as it can vary depending on your computer and operating system. However, by pressing **Ctrl 0**, you can usually reset the screen size to a default setting.
8. Can I change the screen size of a specific application only?
No, using this keyboard shortcut will change the screen size of everything that is being displayed on your computer, not just a specific application.
9. What should I do if the keyboard shortcut doesn’t work on my computer?
If the keyboard shortcut doesn’t work, you can try adjusting the screen size using the settings within your operating system or consult the user manual for your computer.
10. Can I adjust the screen size while in fullscreen mode?
No, you cannot use this keyboard shortcut to adjust the screen size while in fullscreen mode. You would need to exit fullscreen mode first before making any changes.
11. Is there a limit to how much I can increase or decrease the screen size?
There is typically a limit to how much you can adjust the screen size using this keyboard shortcut. The limit may vary depending on your computer and operating system.
12. Does changing the screen size affect the quality of the display?
No, changing the screen size does not directly affect the quality of the display. It only changes the zoom level, not the resolution or other display settings.