How to change screen refresh rate laptop?

Your laptop’s screen refresh rate determines how many times the display updates every second. A higher refresh rate provides smoother visuals, especially while gaming or watching videos. If you want to adjust the screen refresh rate on your laptop, you’re in the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
How to Change Screen Refresh Rate on Laptop: Step-by-Step Guide
To change the screen refresh rate on your laptop, follow these simple instructions:
Step 1: Access Display Settings
Click on the “Start” button and navigate to the “Settings” menu. From there, select the “System” option followed by “Display.”
Step 2: Open Advanced Display Settings
Scroll down to find the “Advanced display settings” link and click on it.
Step 3: Adjust Refresh Rate
In the advanced display settings, you will find a drop-down menu labeled “Refresh rate.” Click on it and select the desired refresh rate from the available options.
Step 4: Apply Changes
Click on the “Apply” button to save the changes you made to the refresh rate.
Step 5: Confirm the New Refresh Rate
Apop-up window will appear with a 15-second countdown to confirm the new refresh rate. If the display appears distorted or unreadable, don’t worry—your laptop will automatically revert to the previous setting after the countdown ends.
That’s it! You have now successfully changed the screen refresh rate on your laptop.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. What is a screen refresh rate?
The screen refresh rate refers to the number of times the display updates per second, measured in Hertz (Hz).
2. Can changing the refresh rate improve laptop performance?
Changing the refresh rate won’t directly impact the overall performance of your laptop, but it can enhance the visual experience and reduce visual artifacts.
3. What is the default screen refresh rate on laptops?
The default screen refresh rate on most laptops is 60 Hz.
4. How do I know the maximum refresh rate supported by my laptop?
Check your laptop’s specifications in the user manual or search for the model on the manufacturer’s website to determine the maximum supported refresh rate.
5. Can I set a refresh rate higher than my laptop’s maximum supported rate?
No, you cannot set a refresh rate higher than the maximum limit supported by your laptop. The available options will depend on your hardware and driver capabilities.
6. Will changing the refresh rate affect battery life?
Changing the refresh rate may have a slight impact on battery life as the display will consume more power at higher refresh rates.
7. Can screen tearing be reduced by adjusting the refresh rate?
Yes, adjusting the refresh rate can help reduce screen tearing as it aligns the refresh rate of your display with the frames per second (FPS) output from your GPU.
8. Does changing the refresh rate affect all applications?
Yes, changing the refresh rate affects all applications and the entire operating system, providing a consistent visual experience across the board.
9. Why is my desired refresh rate not listed in the options?
If your desired refresh rate is not listed in the options, it is likely that your laptop’s hardware or graphics driver does not support it.
10. Is there a recommended refresh rate for gaming?
For gaming, a refresh rate of 144 Hz or higher is generally recommended for smooth and responsive gameplay.
11. Can I change the refresh rate without admin privileges?
No, changing the refresh rate on your laptop requires administrator privileges since it involves modifying system settings.
12. Does screen flickering occur when changing the refresh rate?
Screen flickering is not a common issue when changing the refresh rate, but if it does occur, try switching back to the previous setting or updating your graphics drivers to resolve the problem.
Changing the screen refresh rate on your laptop is a straightforward process that can greatly enhance your visual experience. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can enjoy smoother visuals and reduce screen tearing while using your laptop.