**How to Change Screen Color on ASUS Laptop?**
Changing the screen color on your ASUS laptop can enhance your viewing experience and ensure optimal visual comfort. Whether you want to adjust the color temperature, brightness, or contrast, ASUS laptops provide a variety of settings and customization options that allow you to personalize your screen color to your preference. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change the screen color on your ASUS laptop and address some related FAQS.
**How to change screen color on ASUS laptop:**
1. **Open the Settings menu:** Click on the Start menu at the bottom left corner of your screen and select the “Settings” gear-shaped icon.
2. **Access Display settings:** In the Settings menu, locate and select “System.” From the options on the left-hand side, click on “Display.”
3. **Adjust screen color:** Under the Display settings, you will find various options to modify the screen color. Click on “Night light settings” to adjust the color temperature, enabling you to reduce the blue light emitted from the screen. You can also adjust the brightness and contrast settings to your preference by sliding the corresponding sliders.
4. **Customize color calibration:** If you want to further customize the screen color, click on “Advanced display settings” under the Display settings. From there, choose “Color calibration” to fine-tune color balance, gamma, and other color settings according to your needs.
5. **Apply changes:** Once you have made the desired adjustments, click on “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes.
FAQs:
**1. Can I adjust screen color on an ASUS laptop without accessing the settings?**
No, to change screen color on an ASUS laptop, you need to access the settings menu.
**2. What is the purpose of adjusting the color temperature?**
Adjusting the color temperature helps reduce the blue light emitted by the screen, which can cause eye strain and disrupt sleep patterns.
**3. Can I set different screen color profiles for different applications?**
In most cases, screen color profiles are system-wide settings and apply to all applications. However, some third-party software may allow application-specific color adjustments.
**4. Are there any pre-configured screen color modes on ASUS laptops?**
Yes, ASUS laptops often provide pre-configured color modes such as “Vivid,” “Eye Care,” or “sRGB” that you can choose from according to your preference.
**5. How can I reset the screen color settings to default?**
To restore the default color settings, return to the Display settings in the Settings menu and click on the “Reset” or “Restore defaults” option.
**6. Can I use ASUS Splendid Utility to change screen color?**
ASUS Splendid Utility is a tool that allows you to adjust screen color on ASUS laptops. You can access it through the Start menu or the System Tray and make color adjustments directly.
**7. Is it possible to schedule screen color changes on an ASUS laptop?**
Yes, ASUS laptops generally include the option to schedule screen color changes, especially for features like Night light settings. This can be useful for maintaining consistent color temperature during different times of the day.
**8. Why should I adjust screen brightness?**
Adjusting screen brightness allows you to optimize visibility and reduce eye strain in various lighting environments.
**9. Can I change the screen color on an ASUS laptop to black and white?**
Yes, you can achieve a black and white screen effect by reducing the saturation in the color settings or by activating a grayscale color filter, depending on your laptop’s features.
**10. Do screen color adjustments affect gaming performance?**
No, screen color adjustments do not impact gaming performance. However, certain video-enhancing technologies, like ASUS GameVisual, focus on optimizing colors and visual settings for gaming.
**11. How often should I recalibrate the screen color on my ASUS laptop?**
Recalibration depends on personal preference and the accuracy of your color perception. However, a periodic recalibration every few months is generally sufficient.
**12. Are there any third-party software alternatives to change screen color on an ASUS laptop?**
Yes, several third-party software programs, such as f.lux and Redshift, offer additional features and customization options for adjusting screen color temperature on ASUS laptops.