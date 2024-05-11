How to change Samsung galaxy keyboard?

Samsung Galaxy smartphones come with a default keyboard that suits most users’ needs. However, if you feel the need for a change or desire additional features, you can easily switch to a different keyboard. This article will guide you through the process of changing the keyboard on your Samsung Galaxy device.
Changing the Keyboard
1. **Go to the Settings**: Begin by opening the Settings app on your Samsung Galaxy device. You can find it in the app drawer or by swiping down from the top of the screen and tapping the gear icon.
2. **Locate “General Management”**: Scroll down in the Settings menu until you find the “General Management” option and tap on it.
3. **Select “Language and Input”**: Within the General Management section, look for the “Language and Input” option and tap on it.
4. **Choose Your Current Keyboard**: Under the “Keyboards and Input Methods” section, you will find the current default keyboard listed. Tap on it.
5. **Find Keyboard Settings**: Once you open the keyboard page, you will see various settings and options related to the keyboard.
6. **Select “Default Keyboard”**: Tap on the “Default Keyboard” option to proceed.
7. **Choose a Different Keyboard**: Here, you will find a list of available keyboards on your device. Select the one you want from the list.
8. **Adjust Keyboard Settings**: After you’ve chosen your desired keyboard, you can access its settings by tapping on the “Settings” icon next to the keyboard’s name. Make any necessary adjustments to personalize the keyboard to your preferences.
9. **Enable the New Keyboard**: Return to the previous page and ensure that the toggle switch beside your selected keyboard is turned on, indicating that it is enabled.
10. **Enjoy Your New Keyboard**: Exit the settings, open any app that requires typing, and you will notice the new keyboard popping up.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I change the keyboard on my Samsung Galaxy device to another language?
Yes, you can change the keyboard language by following the same steps mentioned above and selecting the desired language keyboard from the available options.
2. How can I switch back to the default Samsung keyboard?
To switch back to the default Samsung keyboard, follow the same steps outlined earlier, but this time select the “Samsung Keyboard” from the list of available keyboards.
3. Is it possible to use third-party keyboards on Samsung Galaxy devices?
Absolutely! Samsung Galaxy devices are compatible with a wide range of third-party keyboards available on the Google Play Store. You can simply download and install them, then follow the same steps mentioned earlier to switch to the new keyboard.
4. Are there any keyboards specifically designed for one-handed use?
Yes, there are keyboards specifically designed for one-handed use. Many third-party keyboards offer this feature, allowing you to easily type with just one hand.
5. Can I customize the appearance of the keyboard?
Yes, most third-party keyboards offer customization options, including the ability to change the color, theme, font, and layout of the keyboard to match your preferences.
6. How do I add new languages to my keyboard?
You can add new languages to your keyboard by going to the “Language and Input” section in the Settings app and selecting “Virtual Keyboard.” From there, choose the keyboard you are using and select “Languages” to add new ones.
7. Will changing the keyboard affect my Samsung Galaxy device’s performance?
No, changing the keyboard on your Samsung Galaxy device will not affect its performance or cause any harm. The keyboard is just a software component that can be easily changed and customized without any negative impact on the device.
8. Can I use swipe or gesture typing on a different keyboard?
Yes, many third-party keyboards offer swipe or gesture typing as an alternative to traditional tap typing. Simply enable this feature within the keyboard’s settings.
9. How can I get more keyboard themes for my Samsung Galaxy device?
You can find additional keyboard themes on the Google Play Store by searching for “keyboard themes” and selecting a theme app that suits your preferences. These apps often offer numerous themes to choose from.
10. Is it possible to resize the keyboard?
Yes, some third-party keyboards allow you to resize the keyboard. Look for this option in the keyboard’s settings menu.
11. Can I use emoji and GIFs with a different keyboard?
Yes, most third-party keyboards come with built-in emoji and GIF support, allowing you to easily use them while typing. Simply look for the emoji or GIF icon on the keyboard.
12. Do I need an internet connection to change the keyboard?
No, changing the keyboard on your Samsung Galaxy device does not require an internet connection. The keyboards available on your device are stored locally and can be accessed offline.