How to change rog strix color motherboard?

The ROG Strix motherboard series from Asus offers incredible performance and aesthetics for gamers and PC enthusiasts. One of the standout features of these motherboards is the ability to customize the color scheme to match your preferences. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change the ROG Strix color motherboard.
Step 1: Download and Install Asus Aura
Asus Aura is the official software for customizing the RGB lighting on your ROG Strix motherboard. It allows you to change the colors and effects easily. **To change the color of your ROG Strix motherboard, the first step is to download and install the Asus Aura software from the official Asus website.** Make sure to download the version that is compatible with your motherboard model.
Step 2: Launch Asus Aura
After installing Asus Aura, locate the software on your computer and launch it. You should see a user-friendly interface with various options to customize the RGB lighting.
Step 3: Select the Strip/Zone to Customize
To change the color of your ROG Strix motherboard, you need to select the specific strip or zone you want to customize. You can usually find these options under the “Device” or “Lighting” tab in the Asus Aura software. Click on the appropriate strip or zone to proceed.
Step 4: Choose the Color Palette
Once you have selected the strip or zone, Asus Aura will provide you with a color palette to choose from. You can select a pre-defined color or create a custom color by moving the sliders for each RGB channel (Red, Green, Blue). **Here’s where you can finally change the color of your ROG Strix motherboard to your desired hue.**
Step 5: Apply the Changes and Save
After selecting the desired color, click on the “Apply” button to see the changes taking effect on your ROG Strix motherboard. If you are satisfied with the color, you can save the settings by clicking on the “Save” button. This will ensure that the color remains unchanged even after you restart your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I change the color of my ROG Strix motherboard without Asus Aura?
No, Asus Aura is the official software developed by Asus to control the RGB lighting on ROG Strix motherboards. It is essential to have this software installed for color customization.
2. Does Asus Aura work on all ROG Strix motherboard models?
Yes, Asus Aura is compatible with all ROG Strix motherboard models. However, the available lighting effects and customization options may vary depending on the specific model.
3. Can I synchronize the RGB lighting of my ROG Strix motherboard with other components?
Yes, Asus Aura allows you to synchronize the RGB lighting of your ROG Strix motherboard with other Asus Aura-compatible components such as graphics cards, RAM, and peripherals.
4. Can I set different colors for different zones on my ROG Strix motherboard?
Yes, Asus Aura provides the option to customize the colors of different zones or strips individually. This allows you to create unique and vibrant lighting effects.
5. Can I create my own lighting effects using Asus Aura?
Yes, Asus Aura offers a wide range of pre-defined lighting effects. Additionally, you can create your own lighting effects by combining different colors, gradients, and patterns.
6. How do I update Asus Aura?
To update Asus Aura, you can visit the official Asus website and download the latest version of the software. Alternatively, you can use the built-in update functionality within Asus Aura itself.
7. Does changing the color of my ROG Strix motherboard affect its performance?
No, changing the color of your ROG Strix motherboard does not affect its performance. The RGB lighting is a cosmetic feature and does not impact the functionality or speed of the motherboard.
8. Can I revert to the default color settings of my ROG Strix motherboard?
Yes, Asus Aura allows you to revert to the default color settings of your ROG Strix motherboard. Simply click on the “Default” or “Reset” button within the software to restore the original color scheme.
9. Can I control the RGB lighting of my ROG Strix motherboard using a mobile app?
Yes, Asus Aura Sync mobile app allows you to control the RGB lighting of your ROG Strix motherboard and other compatible components using your smartphone or tablet.
10. Do I need to have RGB components installed to change the color of my ROG Strix motherboard?
No, you can change the color of your ROG Strix motherboard even if you don’t have RGB components connected. The motherboard itself has RGB lighting zones that can be customized.
11. Can I set a dynamic color-changing effect on my ROG Strix motherboard?
Yes, Asus Aura provides various dynamic color-changing effects like breathing, strobing, and color cycle. You can choose these effects to add a unique flair to your ROG Strix motherboard.
12. Will my color settings be retained if I switch off the RGB lighting?
Yes, even if you switch off the RGB lighting of your ROG Strix motherboard, the color settings you had applied in Asus Aura will be retained.