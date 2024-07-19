How to change resolution on monitor Windows 10?

Whether you have just upgraded to Windows 10 or simply want to adjust the display settings on your monitor, changing the resolution can greatly impact your visual experience. Luckily, it’s a simple process to alter the resolution on Windows 10. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change the resolution on your monitor effortlessly.
Changing the Resolution:
1. **Right-click on the desktop**: To begin, locate an empty area on your desktop screen, and right-click to open a context menu.
2. **Select “Display settings”**: From the context menu, select the “Display settings” option. This will open the display settings window.
3. **Navigate to the “Display” tab**: In the display settings window, navigate to the “Display” tab, located on the left-hand side of the screen.
4. **Choose the desired resolution**: Under the “Display resolution” section, you will find a drop-down menu. Click on the menu and select the desired resolution from the available options. The recommended resolution for your monitor is usually indicated with “(Recommended)” next to it.
5. **Apply the changes**: After selecting the desired resolution, click on the “Apply” button, located at the bottom right corner of the window.
6. **Confirm the changes**: A dialog box will appear, asking you to confirm the changes. If you are satisfied with the new resolution, click on the “Keep changes” button. Otherwise, select the “Revert” button to go back to the previous resolution.
7. **Monitor adjustments**: If your monitor has built-in settings, you may need to adjust its hardware settings to match the new resolution. Consult your monitor’s user manual for specific instructions.
8. **Enjoy the new resolution**: Once the changes are confirmed, the new resolution will be applied to your monitor. You can now enjoy the optimal display settings according to your preferences.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How can I make text and other items larger in Windows 10?
To make text and other items larger, navigate to the “Display settings” as mentioned above, and under the “Scale and layout” section, select a higher percentage from the drop-down menu.
2. Can I set a custom resolution in Windows 10?
Yes, you can set a custom resolution by clicking on the “Advanced display settings” link on the “Display settings” page. Then, click on the “Display adapter properties” link and navigate to the “Monitor” tab, where you can click on the “Properties” button and then on the “List all modes” button to select a custom resolution.
3. Why don’t I see the recommended resolution for my monitor?
If the recommended resolution for your monitor doesn’t appear in the drop-down menu, it could be due to outdated graphics drivers. Update your drivers by visiting the manufacturer’s website or using Windows Update.
4. Can I change the resolution on multiple monitors simultaneously?
Yes, if you have multiple monitors connected, the display settings window will show a separate tab for each monitor. You can change the resolution individually for each monitor.
5. How can I duplicate the display on multiple monitors?
To duplicate the display on multiple monitors, navigate to the “Display settings” window, and under the “Multiple displays” section, select the “Duplicate these displays” option.
6. Can I change the brightness and contrast of my monitor in Windows 10?
No, the brightness and contrast settings are controlled by your monitor’s hardware. Use the physical buttons on your monitor to adjust these settings.
7. What should I do if the changes do not take effect?
If the changes you made to the resolution do not take effect, try restarting your computer and repeat the steps. If the issue persists, ensure that your graphics drivers are up to date.
8. Will changing the resolution affect the performance of my computer?
Changing the resolution may affect the performance of your computer if you switch to a higher resolution that requires more graphical processing power. However, for most modern systems, the impact should be negligible.
9. Can I change the resolution while running a fullscreen application?
In most cases, changing the resolution while running a fullscreen application will cause the application to switch to windowed mode. It’s recommended to exit the application, change the resolution, and relaunch it.
10. What should I do if my monitor doesn’t support the recommended resolution?
If your monitor doesn’t support the recommended resolution, consider updating your monitor drivers or contacting the manufacturer for further assistance.
11. Can I change the resolution using keyboard shortcuts?
No, there are no built-in keyboard shortcuts specifically for changing the resolution on Windows 10. The steps described above are the standard method.
12. Will changing the resolution affect the size of my desktop icons?
Yes, changing the resolution can affect the size of your desktop icons. If the icons appear too small or too large, you can readjust their size by right-clicking on the desktop, selecting “View,” and choosing a suitable icon size from the list.
Now that you know how to change the resolution on your Windows 10 monitor, feel free to experiment with different settings to find the one that suits you best. Remember to regularly update your graphics drivers to ensure optimal performance and compatibility with your monitor.