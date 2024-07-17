**How to change refresh rate on laptop Windows 10?**
The refresh rate on your laptop determines how often the display updates itself with new information. A higher refresh rate can result in a smoother and more pleasant visual experience, especially for gaming or watching videos. If you’re wondering how to change the refresh rate on your Windows 10 laptop, follow the step-by-step guide below.
1. **Ensure your laptop supports the desired refresh rate**: First, check if your laptop’s display panel is capable of supporting higher refresh rates. Some laptops might have limitations imposed by the hardware, so make sure you can actually change the refresh rate.
2. **Open Display Settings**: Right-click anywhere on the desktop and select “Display Settings” from the context menu. Alternatively, you can go to the Start menu, click on the gear icon (Settings), and then select “System” followed by “Display.”
3. **Scroll down to Advanced Display Settings**: In the Display Settings window, scroll down to the bottom and click on the “Advanced Display Settings” link.
4. **Access the Display Adapter Properties**: In the Advanced Display Settings window, click on the “Display Adapter Properties for Display X” link. Here, “Display X” corresponds to the display you want to change the refresh rate for, in case your laptop has multiple displays.
5. **Navigate to the Monitor tab**: In the pop-up window labeled Display Properties, navigate to the “Monitor” tab.
6. **Select the desired refresh rate**: Under the Monitor Settings section, you will find a drop-down menu labeled “Screen refresh rate.” Click on it and select the desired refresh rate from the available options. If the desired refresh rate is not listed, it might not be supported by your laptop’s display panel.
7. **Apply the changes**: After selecting the desired refresh rate, click on the “Apply” button to apply the changes.
8. **Confirm the new refresh rate**: A confirmation dialog will appear asking you to confirm the new settings. If you are satisfied with the changes, click on the “Keep changes” button. Otherwise, if the screen goes blank or displays an error, do not confirm the changes, and they will automatically revert to the previous settings after a few seconds.
That’s it! You have successfully changed the refresh rate on your Windows 10 laptop. Enjoy the improved visual experience!
FAQs:
1. Can I change the refresh rate on any Windows 10 laptop?
Not every laptop supports changing the refresh rate as it depends on the hardware capabilities of the display panel.
2. How can I find out if my laptop supports a higher refresh rate?
Typically, you can refer to your laptop’s user manual or visit the manufacturer’s website to check the specifications of your display panel.
3. What is the recommended refresh rate for regular computer usage?
A 60Hz refresh rate is considered standard and sufficient for regular computer usage.
4. Is a higher refresh rate always better?
While a higher refresh rate can enhance your visual experience, it might not be noticeable if your laptop’s software or hardware cannot keep up with the increased refresh rate.
5. How do I revert to the previous refresh rate?
If you encounter any issues after changing the refresh rate, simply do not confirm the changes when prompted, and they will automatically revert after a few seconds.
6. Can changing the refresh rate cause any harm to my laptop?
No, changing the refresh rate should not cause any harm to your laptop. However, if you select an unsupported refresh rate, your laptop’s display might go blank or display an error temporarily.
7. Do I need specialized software to change the refresh rate?
No, changing the refresh rate is a built-in feature of Windows 10, and you can modify it using the Display Settings.
8. Can I change the refresh rate on an external monitor connected to my laptop?
Yes, the process is the same for both the laptop’s built-in display and external monitors.
9. Why can’t I see the option to change the refresh rate?
If you cannot see the option to change the refresh rate, it is likely because your laptop’s display panel does not support any other refresh rates.
10. What refresh rate is recommended for gaming?
For gaming, a higher refresh rate, such as 144Hz or 240Hz, is recommended to provide a smoother and more responsive gaming experience.
11. Is there a limit to how high I can set the refresh rate?
Yes, the maximum refresh rate you can set depends on your laptop’s display panel. Most common displays support up to 60Hz or 144Hz.
12. Will changing the refresh rate affect my laptop’s battery life?
Changing the refresh rate will have minimal impact on your laptop’s battery life, as it primarily affects the visual output of the display and not the underlying hardware components.