How to change Razer keyboard color on ps4?

If you’re a PlayStation 4 (PS4) gamer who wants to enhance your gaming experience, one way to do so is by customizing your Razer keyboard color. While it may seem challenging at first, changing the keyboard color on your Razer device is actually quite straightforward. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process, ensuring that you can fully customize your gaming setup to your liking.
Changing Razer Keyboard Color on PS4
To change the Razer keyboard color on your PS4, follow these simple steps:
1. **Connect the Razer keyboard to your PS4 using a compatible USB connection**: Plug the keyboard into one of the available USB ports on your PS4 console.
2. **Turn on your PS4**: Press the power button on your PS4 console to turn it on.
3. **Access the Settings menu**: Navigate to the “Settings” menu on your PS4’s home screen.
4. **Select “Devices”**: Using your controller, scroll through the options on the left-hand side of the Settings screen until you find the “Devices” option. Press the X button on your controller to select it.
5. **Choose “Bluetooth Devices”**: Inside the “Devices” menu, select “Bluetooth Devices” to manage all the devices connected to your PS4.
6. **Pair your Razer keyboard**: Put your Razer keyboard into pairing mode, typically done by pressing and holding the Bluetooth button on the device. On your PS4, choose “Add New Device” and wait for it to detect your Razer keyboard.
7. **Select your Razer keyboard**: From the list of available devices, look for your Razer keyboard and select it to start the pairing process.
8. **Confirm the pairing**: When prompted, enter any required passkeys or PIN codes to complete the pairing process between your PS4 and Razer keyboard.
9. **Access the PS4 Settings**: Once the pairing is successful, return to the PS4’s home screen and navigate to the “Settings” menu once again.
10. **Choose “Devices”**: Within the Settings menu, select “Devices” as you did before.
11. **Select “External Keyboard”**: In the “Devices” menu, scroll down and select “External Keyboard” to access the keyboard settings.
12. **Customize the keyboard color**: Within the “External Keyboard” settings, you should see options to change the Razer keyboard color. Explore the available color schemes and select the one that suits your preferences.
13. **Enjoy your new Razer keyboard color on your PS4**: After selecting your desired color scheme, exit the settings and start gaming with your customized Razer keyboard color.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I change the Razer keyboard color without connecting it to the PS4?
No, to change the Razer keyboard color on your PS4, you need to connect it to the console.
2. Do I need any additional software to change the Razer keyboard color on PS4?
No, additional software is not required to change the Razer keyboard color on your PS4. It can be done through the PS4’s settings.
3. Can I use a wireless Razer keyboard with my PS4?
Yes, you can use a wireless Razer keyboard with your PS4 by pairing it via Bluetooth.
4. How many color options are available for Razer keyboards on PS4?
The available color options may vary depending on the specific Razer model you own. However, most Razer keyboards offer a wide range of color choices.
5. Can I save multiple custom color profiles on my Razer keyboard?
Yes, many Razer keyboards allow you to save multiple custom color profiles, giving you the flexibility to switch between them whenever you desire.
6. Do I need to pair the Razer keyboard every time I want to use it with my PS4?
No, once you have successfully paired your Razer keyboard with your PS4, it should automatically connect whenever it’s in range.
7. Can I change the brightness of the Razer keyboard color?
Yes, most Razer keyboards allow you to adjust the brightness of the color. This can be done either through the PS4 settings or by using a dedicated button on the keyboard itself.
8. Can I change the Razer keyboard color mid-game?
Yes, you can change the Razer keyboard color at any time, even while in the middle of a game. Simply access the PS4 settings as described earlier in the article.
9. Will changing the Razer keyboard color affect its performance?
No, changing the keyboard color will not affect its performance. It is purely a cosmetic customization option.
10. Can I use the same method to change the Razer keyboard color on other gaming consoles?
While the process may be similar for other gaming consoles with Bluetooth capabilities, it’s always best to consult your device’s specific instructions for accurate guidance.
11. Do I need a Razer Synapse account to change the keyboard color on PS4?
No, a Razer Synapse account is not necessary to change the Razer keyboard color on your PS4.
12. Can I change the color for individual keys on my Razer keyboard?
Some advanced Razer keyboards may offer the ability to customize colors for individual keys, allowing for more intricate designs and personalization.