**How to Change Priority Monitor?**
The priority monitor refers to the main display on your computer. This is the screen where most of your applications and windows open up by default. However, there may arise situations where you want to change the priority monitor to another display, perhaps because you have connected an additional monitor or simply prefer a different screen to be your main one. In this article, we will explore the steps to change the priority monitor on both Windows and Mac operating systems.
1. How do I identify my monitors?
To identify your monitors, go to the “Display Settings” on your computer. You will be able to see all the connected screens and their number.
2. What are the benefits of changing the priority monitor?
Changing the priority monitor allows you to control where your windows open by default, which can enhance productivity by having your primary applications always in view.
3. How do I change the priority monitor on Windows?
To change the priority monitor on Windows:
1. Right-click on the desktop and select “Display settings.”
2. At the top of the settings page, you will see a visual representation of your connected monitors.
3. Drag and drop the monitors in the desired order. The monitor on the left will become the new priority monitor.
4. How do I change the priority monitor on Mac?
To change the priority monitor on Mac:
1. Click on the Apple menu and select “System Preferences.”
2. Choose “Displays” and navigate to the “Arrangement” tab.
3. Drag the white menu bar (represented by a rectangle) to the desired screen. The monitor associated with the menu bar becomes the new priority monitor.
5. What if my desired monitor is not recognized?
Ensure that the monitor is properly connected to your computer. If it’s still not recognized, try restarting your computer with the monitor connected.
6. How can I adjust the screen resolution on the new priority monitor?
Once you have changed the priority monitor, you can adjust its screen resolution by going to “Display settings” in Windows or “Displays” in Mac. From there, you can modify the resolution to your preference.
7. Can I extend the desktop on the new priority monitor?
Yes, after changing the priority monitor, you can extend your desktop by going to the display settings on your computer and selecting the “Extend these displays” option.
8. Is it possible to rotate the new priority monitor?
Certainly! You can easily rotate the new priority monitor by accessing the display settings and selecting the desired orientation, such as landscape or portrait.
9. What happens to the icons on my desktop when I change the priority monitor?
The icons on your desktop will adjust automatically according to the new priority monitor. They will move to the leftmost edge of the new main display.
10. Can I change the priority monitor back to its original setting?
Absolutely! Just follow the same steps to change the priority monitor, and this time, rearrange the monitors in the opposite order to revert to your original setup.
11. Does changing the priority monitor affect gaming performance?
Changing the priority monitor does not impact gaming performance itself. However, choosing a monitor with a higher resolution and refresh rate can positively affect your gaming experience.
12. How do I set a screensaver on the new priority monitor?
To set a screensaver on the new priority monitor, access the display settings and choose your preferred screensaver. It will automatically appear on the new main display when the system enters idle mode.
Changing the priority monitor is a simple process that can greatly enhance your computer usage and multitasking capabilities. By following the steps outlined above for your respective operating system, you can easily switch the primary display to the desired monitor. Enjoy the freedom and flexibility of customizing your workspace to suit your needs!