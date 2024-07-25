If you use multiple monitors with your Windows 10 computer, you may find it necessary to change your primary monitor at times. The primary monitor is the display where the Windows taskbar and desktop icons are located by default. While changing the primary monitor manually through the settings can be a tedious process, there is a shortcut available that can make this task quick and effortless. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to change the primary monitor in Windows 10 using a simple shortcut.
How to Change Primary Monitor Windows 10 Shortcut
To change the primary monitor in Windows 10, follow these steps:
1. Right-click on your desktop and select “Display settings” from the drop-down menu.
2. Scroll down to the section that says “Multiple displays.”
3. Identify the monitor you want to set as the primary monitor.
4. **Hold down the “Windows” key on your keyboard and press the “P” key simultaneously.**
5. A sidebar will appear on the right-hand side of the screen with four options: “PC screen only,” “Duplicate,” “Extend,” and “Second screen only.”
6. Use the arrow keys on your keyboard to navigate to the option that says “PC screen only.”
7. Press “Enter” on your keyboard to select the “PC screen only” option.
8. Your primary monitor will now be set to the monitor you selected earlier.
9. You can confirm the change by checking if the taskbar and desktop icons have moved to the newly selected primary monitor.
Changing the primary monitor using this shortcut is incredibly convenient, especially if you frequently switch between monitors or use a laptop with an external display. You can quickly toggle between different display configurations without going through the hassle of accessing the settings every time.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use the Windows 10 primary monitor shortcut with more than two monitors?
No, the Windows 10 primary monitor shortcut only allows you to toggle between the current monitor setup and using your PC screen only.
2. Will changing the primary monitor affect my wallpaper?
No, changing the primary monitor will not affect your wallpaper. The wallpaper will be displayed on all connected monitors unless configured otherwise.
3. What if the “PC screen only” option doesn’t appear in the sidebar?
If the “PC screen only” option is not available in the sidebar, ensure that you are holding down the Windows key while pressing the P key.
4. Can I change the primary monitor through the Control Panel?
Yes, you can change the primary monitor through the Control Panel, but using the shortcut is much quicker and more efficient.
5. Will changing the primary monitor affect the positioning of my desktop icons?
No, changing the primary monitor will not affect the positioning of your desktop icons. They will remain in the same place.
6. Can I set different wallpapers for each monitor?
Yes, you can set different wallpapers for each monitor by accessing the personalization settings in Windows 10.
7. Why do I need to change the primary monitor?
You may need to change the primary monitor to have your taskbar and desktop icons on the display that is most convenient for you.
8. Can I use the primary monitor shortcut on older versions of Windows?
No, the primary monitor shortcut is specific to Windows 10. Older versions of Windows may have different methods to change the primary monitor.
9. Will changing the primary monitor affect the resolution of my displays?
No, changing the primary monitor will not affect the resolution of your displays. It only determines where the taskbar and desktop icons are displayed.
10. Can I disable the primary monitor shortcut?
No, the primary monitor shortcut is built into Windows 10 and cannot be disabled.
11. Is it possible to change the primary monitor through third-party software?
Yes, there are third-party software options available that allow you to change the primary monitor, but the built-in Windows shortcut is the most straightforward method.
12. Can I have different scaling settings for each monitor?
Yes, you can have different scaling settings for each monitor by accessing the display settings in Windows 10.