**How to change power mode on laptop?**
Changing the power mode on your laptop can help optimize its performance and extend battery life. Whether you want to conserve energy or maximize your laptop’s capabilities, adjusting the power mode is a simple and effective solution. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to change the power mode on a laptop:
1. **Open the Power Options:** Start by clicking on the Windows Start button and type “Power Options” in the search bar. Click on the “Power Options” or “Edit Power Plan” icon to proceed.
2. **Choose a Power Plan:** On the Power Options window, you’ll see different power plans available such as Balanced, Power Saver, and High Performance. Click on the plan you want to select.
3. **Customize Power Plan Settings (Optional):** If you wish to customize the power plan settings further, click on the “Change plan settings” link next to the selected power plan.
4. **Adjust Display and Sleep Settings:** In the next window, you can adjust the time it takes for your laptop’s display to turn off and when your laptop should go to sleep when idle.
5. **Modify Power Buttons and Lid Settings (Optional):** By clicking on the “Change advanced power settings” link, you can further customize settings like what the power button does when pressed and how the laptop reacts to closing the lid.
6. **Save Changes:** After making any desired adjustments to the power plan settings, click on the “Save changes” button to apply them.
That’s it! After following these steps, your laptop will switch to the selected power mode, optimizing its performance and providing the desired energy-saving features.
Related FAQs:
1. How can the Power Saver mode benefit my laptop?
The Power Saver mode reduces the system’s performance to extend battery life, making it ideal for situations when you need your laptop to last as long as possible.
2. Is there any downside to using High Performance mode?
While the High-Performance mode provides maximum system performance, it consumes more power and drains the battery faster.
3. Can I create a custom power plan according to my specific needs?
Absolutely! In the Power Options menu, you can create a custom power plan by clicking on “Create a power plan” and adjusting settings according to your preferences.
4. Can I switch between power plans without going through the Power Options menu?
Yes, you can easily switch between power plans by clicking on the battery icon in the taskbar and selecting the desired power plan from the list.
5. What is the difference between sleep and hibernate modes?
When your laptop goes to sleep, it enters a low power state but keeps its current session in memory. On the other hand, hibernate mode saves the current session to the hard drive and completely powers off the laptop, conserving more energy.
6. Can I set different power modes for when my laptop is plugged in or running on battery?
Certainly! You can define separate power plans for when your laptop is plugged in and when it operates on battery power.
7. How do I revert to the default power plan settings?
If you wish to revert to the default power plan settings, open the Power Options menu, select the power plan you want to restore, and click on “Restore default settings.”
8. What factors should I consider when selecting a power plan?
Consider your priorities: whether you prioritize performance, energy efficiency, or a balanced approach. Your choice may also depend on how you use your laptop and its available power source.
9. Can third-party software change the power settings on my laptop?
Yes, some third-party software can modify power settings, particularly if they are designed for managing power and optimizing performance.
10. Does changing the power mode affect the laptop’s performance during gaming?
In most cases, changing the power mode can impact gaming performance. High Performance mode may provide better performance while sacrificing battery life, whereas Power Saver mode might limit performance to conserve energy.
11. Can I restore previous power plan settings if I change my mind later?
Yes, you can easily switch back to a previously selected power plan by going back to the Power Options menu and selecting the desired plan.
12. Do power plan settings affect other devices connected to my laptop?
Power plan settings primarily affect your laptop’s power management. However, certain settings, like USB selective suspend, can impact connected devices by controlling their power supply.