How to change permissions on external hard drive Windows 10?**

Do you need to change permissions on an external hard drive in Windows 10? Whether you want to restrict access to specific files or grant permission to certain users, adjusting permissions on an external hard drive is a common task. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to change permissions on an external hard drive in Windows 10.
Steps to Change Permissions on External Hard Drive Windows 10
1. Connect the External Hard Drive to Your Computer
Before you can change permissions on the external hard drive, make sure it is properly connected to your Windows 10 computer.
2. Right-Click on the External Hard Drive
Navigate to the external hard drive in File Explorer, right-click on it, and select “Properties” from the drop-down menu.
3. Click on the “Security” Tab
In the Properties window, click on the “Security” tab to access the permissions settings for the external hard drive.
4. Click on the “Edit” Button
Under the “Group or user names” section, select the user or group for which you want to change permissions and click on the “Edit” button.
5. Adjust Permissions
In the Permissions window, you can adjust the permissions for the selected user or group by checking or unchecking the boxes next to the desired permissions (Full control, Modify, Read & execute, List folder contents, Read, Write).
6. Click “OK” to Save Changes
Once you have adjusted the permissions as needed, click “OK” to save the changes and exit the Permissions window.
7. Apply Changes to Subfolders and Files
If you want the changes in permissions to apply to all subfolders and files within the external hard drive, check the box next to “Replace all child object permission entries with inheritable permission entries from this object” and click “OK.”
8. Confirm Permission Changes
Windows may ask you to confirm the permission changes. Click “Yes” to proceed with applying the new permissions.
9. Wait for the Changes to Take Effect
Depending on the size of the external hard drive and the number of files and folders, it may take some time for the permission changes to be applied.
10. Access External Hard Drive with New Permissions
Once the changes have been successfully applied, you can access the external hard drive with the new permissions you have set.
**How to change permissions on external hard drive Windows 10?**
To change permissions on an external hard drive in Windows 10, right-click on the drive, select “Properties,” go to the “Security” tab, click on “Edit,” adjust permissions for the user or group, click “OK,” apply changes to subfolders and files if needed, confirm the changes, and wait for the changes to take effect.
FAQs:
1. Can I change permissions on multiple external hard drives at once?
No, you will need to change permissions on each external hard drive individually.
2. What happens if I deny all permissions on the external hard drive?
If you deny all permissions, you may lock yourself out of accessing the files on the external hard drive.
3. Can I change permissions for specific folders within the external hard drive?
Yes, you can change permissions for individual folders within the external hard drive by following the same steps.
4. How do I grant permissions to a user on the external hard drive?
To grant permissions to a user, select the user in the Permissions window and check the necessary boxes for permissions.
5. Can I revert back to the default permissions on the external hard drive?
Yes, you can revert back to the default permissions by clicking on “Restore Defaults” in the Permissions window.
6. What does “Full control” permission allow on the external hard drive?
Full control permission allows the user to perform all actions on the files and folders within the external hard drive, including modifying, deleting, and creating.
7. How do I remove a user’s permissions from the external hard drive?
To remove a user’s permissions, select the user in the Permissions window and click on “Remove.”
8. Can I set different permissions for different users on the external hard drive?
Yes, you can set different permissions for different users by adding them individually in the Permissions window.
9. Is it possible to change permissions on the external hard drive without administrator rights?
No, you need administrator rights to change permissions on the external hard drive in Windows 10.
10. What happens if I disconnect the external hard drive during permission changes?
If you disconnect the external hard drive while changing permissions, the changes may not be applied properly and could result in data loss.
11. Can I change permissions on a read-only external hard drive?
If the external hard drive is read-only, you may not be able to change permissions unless you change its properties to read-write.
12. Will changing permissions affect the data stored on the external hard drive?
Changing permissions will not affect the data stored on the external hard drive, only the access rights to that data for users and groups.