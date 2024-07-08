**How to change notification sound on Lenovo laptop?**
Lenovo laptops come preloaded with a default notification sound, but you may want to personalize it to suit your preferences. Changing the notification sound on your Lenovo laptop is a simple process that can be done in just a few steps. Follow the guide below to learn how to customize your notification sound.
1. **Step 1: Open the “Settings” app** – Click on the Start button, and then select the gear icon to access the settings menu on your Lenovo laptop.
2. **Step 2: Navigate to “System”** – Within the settings menu, click on the “System” option.
3. **Step 3: Choose “Notifications & actions”** – In the left sidebar of the “System” settings, select “Notifications & actions.”
4. **Step 4: Customize sound settings** – Scroll down the page until you find the “Notifications” section. Under this section, you will find an option to “Choose an app for notifications.”
5. **Step 5: Select the app** – Click on the dropdown menu and choose the specific app for which you want to change the notification sound.
6. **Step 6: Click on “Sounds”** – Once you have selected the app, click on the “Sounds” link right under it.
7. **Step 7: Choose a new sound** – A new window will open with a list of available sounds. Scroll through the options and select the one you prefer.
8. **Step 8: Test the sound** – To ensure you like the new sound, click on the “Test” button. This will play a sample of the selected sound.
9. **Step 9: Save your changes** – If you are satisfied with the sound, click on the “Apply” button on the bottom right corner of the window to save your changes.
10. **Step 10: Exit the settings menu** – Close the settings window by clicking on the “X” button on the top right corner of the window.
Congratulations! You have successfully changed the notification sound on your Lenovo laptop. Now, whenever you receive a notification from the chosen app, your personalized sound will play.
FAQs:
1. How do I change the default notification sound on my Lenovo laptop?
To change the default notification sound, follow the steps mentioned above and choose the “Default” option within the list of available sounds in step 7.
2. Can I use my own custom sound for notifications?
Unfortunately, Lenovo laptops do not offer the option to use custom sounds for notifications. You can only choose from the preloaded options.
3. Can I change the notification sound for all apps at once?
No, you need to change the notification sound for each app individually.
4. Can I revert back to the default notification sound?
Yes, you can revert back to the default notification sound by following the steps mentioned above and selecting the “Default” option in the list of available sounds.
5. Why can’t I hear the test sound?
Ensure that your laptop’s volume is turned up and not muted. Additionally, check if the sound settings for the selected app are properly configured.
6. Can I download additional notification sounds for my Lenovo laptop?
No, Lenovo laptops come with a limited set of preloaded sounds, and you cannot download additional sounds from the internet.
7. Does changing the notification sound affect the volume of other system sounds?
No, changing the notification sound only affects the sound played specifically for notifications. It does not impact the volume of other system sounds like music or videos.
8. Can I assign different sounds to different notifications within the same app?
No, Lenovo laptops do not offer the option to assign different sounds to different notifications within the same app.
9. Are the steps to change the notification sound the same for all Lenovo laptop models?
Yes, the steps provided in this guide should work for all Lenovo laptop models, regardless of the specific model or operating system.
10. Do I need administrative access to change the notification sound?
No, you do not need administrative access to change the notification sound on a Lenovo laptop. The option is available within the user settings.
11. Can I customize other sound settings on my Lenovo laptop?
Yes, Lenovo laptops provide various options to customize sound settings such as volume levels, sound enhancements, and audio presets. These options can typically be found in the sound settings menu.
12. Can I change the notification sound on my Lenovo laptop while in “Do Not Disturb” mode?
Yes, changing the notification sound on your Lenovo laptop is possible even when in “Do Not Disturb” mode. However, the notifications will still be silent or muted unless you disable “Do Not Disturb.”