**How to change my Samsung keyboard back to normal?**
If you are using a Samsung device and have accidentally changed your keyboard settings, you may be wondering how to revert it back to its normal state. Thankfully, it’s a relatively simple process to get your Samsung keyboard back to normal. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you out:
1. **Access your keyboard settings:** Begin by opening any app that requires text input, such as Messages or Notes, to access your keyboard.
2. **Tap on the gear icon:** Next, locate the gear icon on your keyboard to access the settings. The location of this icon may vary depending on your device model and Android version. Typically, it is found in the bottom left or right corner of the keyboard.
3. **Open keyboard settings:** Once you’ve tapped the gear icon, a pop-up menu will appear. From this menu, select “Keyboard settings” or “Settings.” This will direct you to the keyboard settings page.
4. **Reset keyboard settings:** On the keyboard settings page, you will find various customization options. Look for a button or option that says “Reset settings” or “Restore default settings.” Tap on it to reset your Samsung keyboard back to its defaults.
5. **Confirm the reset:** After tapping on the reset button, a confirmation prompt may appear. Confirm your action by tapping “OK” or any similar option that appears on your screen.
6. **Restart your device:** Once you’ve reset your keyboard settings, it’s a good idea to restart your device. This will ensure that the changes take effect and your keyboard returns to its normal state.
By following these steps, you can easily change your Samsung keyboard back to normal and regain a familiar typing experience. Now, let’s address some frequently asked questions related to this topic:
FAQs:
1. How do I change the language on my Samsung keyboard?
To change the language on your Samsung keyboard, go to the keyboard settings, select “Language and types,” tap on “Manage input languages,” and choose the desired language.
2. Can I customize the layout of my Samsung keyboard?
Yes, you can customize the layout of your Samsung keyboard. Access the keyboard settings, navigate to “Keyboard layout and feedback,” and select the layout that suits your preference.
3. Why does my Samsung keyboard keep changing to a different style?
If your Samsung keyboard keeps changing to a different style, it might be due to accidental taps or a glitch. Resetting your keyboard settings to the default can help resolve this issue.
4. How can I change the autocorrect settings on my Samsung keyboard?
To adjust the autocorrect settings on your Samsung keyboard, access the keyboard settings, select “Text correction,” and modify the settings according to your preference.
5. What should I do if my Samsung keyboard is not working at all?
If your Samsung keyboard is not working at all, try restarting your device, updating your keyboard app, or clearing the cache and data of the keyboard app from the device settings.
6. Can I enable haptic feedback on my Samsung keyboard?
Yes, you can enable haptic feedback on your Samsung keyboard. Go to the keyboard settings, navigate to “Keyboard layout and feedback,” and toggle on the “Vibration on keypress” option.
7. How do I change the theme of my Samsung keyboard?
To change the theme of your Samsung keyboard, go to the keyboard settings, select “Keyboard toolbar,” tap on “Keyboard themes,” and choose your desired theme from the available options.
8. Is it possible to resize the Samsung keyboard?
Yes, it is possible to resize the Samsung keyboard. Access the keyboard settings, go to “Keyboard size and layout,” and adjust the size using the provided options.
9. How can I change the sound and vibration settings on my Samsung keyboard?
To change the sound and vibration settings on your Samsung keyboard, access the keyboard settings, select “Keyboard layout and feedback,” and modify the sound and vibration options accordingly.
10. Can I add or remove words from the Samsung keyboard’s dictionary?
Yes, you can add or remove words from the Samsung keyboard’s dictionary. Open the keyboard settings, navigate to “Text correction,” tap on “Personalized data,” and manage the learned words and predictions.
11. How do I enable one-handed mode on my Samsung keyboard?
To enable one-handed mode on your Samsung keyboard, go to the keyboard settings, select “Keyboard size and layout,” and choose the one-handed keyboard option that suits your preference.
12. Why are some keys on my Samsung keyboard not working?
If certain keys on your Samsung keyboard are not working, it could be a hardware issue. Try cleaning the keyboard, restarting your device, or seeking professional assistance if the problem persists.