How to change my msi laptop keyboard color?

If you own an MSI laptop and want to add a touch of personalization to your device, changing the keyboard color is a great way to do it. MSI laptops often come with customizable keyboard lighting options that allow you to choose from a wide range of colors. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change your MSI laptop keyboard color and answer some related FAQs.
Changing Your MSI Laptop Keyboard Color
Step 1: Install MSI Mystic Light
1. Begin by visiting the MSI official website and searching for the Mystic Light software.
2. Download the latest version of the MSI Mystic Light software compatible with your laptop’s model.
3. After the download is complete, run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to install the software on your laptop.
Step 2: Open MSI Mystic Light
1. Once the Mystic Light software is installed, locate it in your Start Menu or Desktop and launch it.
2. You will be greeted with a user-friendly interface containing various customization options.
Step 3: Customize Keyboard Color
1. In the Mystic Light software, look for the “Keyboard” option, which should be clearly labeled.
2. Click on the “Keyboard” option to access the customization settings.
3. You will see a color palette, allowing you to choose from various colors.
4. Select your desired color by clicking on it.
Step 4: Apply the Changes
1. After selecting your desired color, click on the “Apply” or “Save” button to save the changes.
2. Your keyboard color will be updated accordingly.
FAQs
1. Can I change the keyboard color on all MSI laptops?
Yes, most MSI laptops come with keyboard lighting customization options, but the specific steps may vary slightly depending on your laptop model.
2. Is the Mystic Light software compatible with all MSI laptop models?
Not all MSI laptops are compatible with the Mystic Light software. It is recommended to visit the official website and check if your laptop model supports it.
3. Can I set different colors for different keyboard zones?
Some MSI laptops offer keyboard zones that can display different colors simultaneously, but this feature may not be available on all models. Check your laptop’s specifications to see if it supports this function.
4. Can I change the keyboard color to match my favorite game?
Yes, you can choose any color you prefer, even based on a specific game or theme.
5. Can I set the keyboard color to change dynamically?
Some MSI laptops support dynamic lighting effects, allowing you to set the colors to change gradually or in response to certain events. Check your laptop’s specifications and the Mystic Light software for these features.
6. How do I revert to the default keyboard color?
To revert to the default keyboard color, simply open the Mystic Light software, select the default color option, and apply the changes.
7. Can I use MSI Mystic Light on other non-MSI laptops?
No, the Mystic Light software is specifically designed for MSI laptops and may not be compatible with other devices.
8. Does changing the keyboard color affect the laptop’s performance?
No, changing the keyboard color does not impact the performance of your MSI laptop.
9. Do I need an internet connection to change the keyboard color?
No, the Mystic Light software does not require an internet connection to change the keyboard color.
10. Can I customize other lighting aspects of my MSI laptop?
Yes, the Mystic Light software allows customization of other lighting aspects, such as the laptop’s backlit logo or additional LED strips, if your laptop model supports them.
11. How can I fix issues if the keyboard color settings do not work?
If you encounter any issues with the keyboard color settings, make sure you have the latest version of the Mystic Light software installed. Additionally, ensure that your laptop’s firmware and drivers are up to date.
12. Does changing the keyboard color void the laptop’s warranty?
No, changing the keyboard color using the official Mystic Light software does not void your laptop’s warranty. However, modifying the laptop’s hardware or using third-party software may void the warranty.
By following these steps, you can easily change the keyboard color on your MSI laptop and add a personal touch to your device. Enjoy the vibrant colors and make your laptop truly unique!