How to change my Mac keyboard language?

Are you using a Mac computer and need to change your keyboard language? Whether you want to type in a different language or simply prefer a different keyboard layout, adjusting the language settings on your Mac is a breeze. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change your Mac keyboard language easily.
Changing the Keyboard Language on Mac
To change your Mac keyboard language, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Open System Preferences
Click on the Apple menu in the top left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu.
Step 2: Go to Keyboard Settings
In the System Preferences window, locate and click on the “Keyboard” icon.
Step 3: Add a New Language
In the Keyboard settings panel, click on the “Input Sources” tab. Next, click on the “+” button at the bottom left corner to add a new language.
Step 4: Select the Language
A list of available languages will appear. Scroll through the list and find the language you want to use for your keyboard. Click on it to select it, and then click on the “Add” button to add the language to your input sources.
Step 5: Set the Language as Default
To make the newly added language the default for your keyboard, check the box next to it in the input sources list. You can also rearrange the order of the languages by dragging them up or down in the list.
Step 6: Switch Between Keyboard Languages
Once you have added multiple languages and set the default, you can switch between them easily. Use the keyboard shortcut “Command + Spacebar” to toggle between the languages whenever you want to switch.
FAQs
Q1: Can I add more than one language to my keyboard?
Yes, you can add multiple languages to your keyboard and switch between them using the keyboard shortcut mentioned above.
Q2: How do I remove a language from my keyboard?
To remove a language, go to the Keyboard settings panel, click on the “Input Sources” tab, select the language you want to remove, and click on the “-” button at the bottom left corner.
Q3: Are there any specific keyboard shortcuts for each language?
By default, Mac will assign keyboard shortcuts to switch between languages. However, you can customize these shortcuts in the Keyboard settings panel.
Q4: Can I change the keyboard layout for a specific language?
Yes, you can change the keyboard layout for each language you add. In the Input Sources tab, click on the language you want to modify, and then click on “Options” to select the desired keyboard layout.
Q5: Is it possible to type in multiple languages simultaneously?
Yes, you can type in multiple languages simultaneously on a Mac. As long as you have added the desired languages to your keyboard, you can switch between them in any application.
Q6: Can I switch between languages using the Touch Bar?
If you have a MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar, you can customize it to display a language switch button. In the Keyboard settings panel, go to the “Input Sources” tab, and check the box next to “Show Input menu in the menu bar.”
Q7: Are there any limitations to adding languages to my keyboard?
There are no specific limitations to how many languages you can add to your keyboard. However, keep in mind that adding a large number of languages may become cumbersome to switch between.
Q8: Will changing the keyboard language affect my system language?
No, changing the keyboard language on your Mac does not affect the overall system language. It only modifies the input language for your keyboard.
Q9: Can I use autocorrect and predictive text with multiple languages?
Yes, macOS supports autocorrect and predictive text for multiple languages. It will automatically switch the language depending on the active input source.
Q10: Can I download additional keyboard layouts?
Yes, if you need a specific keyboard layout that is not included by default, you can download and install it from third-party websites or sources.
Q11: Can I use emojis and special characters in different languages?
Yes, you can use emojis and special characters in different languages regardless of your keyboard language settings. macOS allows you to access these characters through the dedicated emoji menu or by using keyboard shortcuts.
Q12: Will changing the keyboard language affect my settings for other apps?
No, changing the keyboard language on your Mac does not affect your settings for other apps. Each application will automatically adapt to the keyboard input language you are using.