How to change my keyboard background?

Are you tired of the same old default keyboard background on your device? Want to personalize it with a unique image or color? Well, you’re in luck! Changing the keyboard background on your device is a relatively simple process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to give your keyboard a fresh new look.
Step-by-Step Guide to Change Keyboard Background:
Step 1: Access Keyboard Settings
Begin by accessing the settings menu on your device. Look for the “Keyboard” or “Language & Input” option and tap on it.
Step 2: Select Your Keyboard
Next, you will need to select the keyboard app you are currently using. If you have multiple keyboards installed, choose the one you want to customize.
Step 3: Access Theme Settings
Once you have selected your keyboard app, look for the “Theme” or “Appearance” option. Tap on it to proceed.
Step 4: Choose a Background
In the theme settings, you will find various customization options. Look for the “Background” or “Keyboard Background” option. Tap on it to explore the available choices.
Step 5: Select or Upload an Image
Depending on your keyboard app, you may have different ways to change the background. Some apps offer a collection of pre-installed themes, while others allow you to select an image from your gallery or even use a live photo. Choose your preferred method and select the background you desire.
Step 6: Adjust Additional Settings
Sometimes, you may have additional settings to tweak the background. These options can include adjusting transparency, brightness, or even adding effects. Explore these settings and customize them according to your preferences.
Step 7: Apply Changes
After selecting your desired background and making any necessary adjustments, save your changes and exit the settings menu. Your new keyboard background should now be applied.
Changing your keyboard background is a fantastic way to add your personal touch to your device. Now, let’s address some frequently asked questions related to this topic:
FAQs:
1. Can I change my keyboard background on iPhone?
Yes, you can change your keyboard background on an iPhone by using third-party keyboard apps available on the App Store.
2. Will changing my keyboard background affect its functionality?
No, changing the keyboard background will not affect its functionality in any way. It is purely a visual customization.
3. Can I change my keyboard background on Android?
Yes, you can change your keyboard background on Android devices by accessing the keyboard settings and following the aforementioned steps.
4. Are there any keyboard apps specifically designed for background customization?
Yes, there are numerous keyboard apps available that offer extensive customization options, including changing the background.
5. Can I set a dynamic (moving) background for my keyboard?
Yes, some keyboard apps allow users to set dynamic backgrounds, such as live wallpapers or animated themes.
6. Do I need to root/jailbreak my device to change the keyboard background?
No, changing the keyboard background does not require rooting an Android device or jailbreaking an iPhone.
7. Can I create my own keyboard background?
Yes, some keyboard apps allow users to create their own keyboard backgrounds by using images and various customization tools.
8. Will changing my keyboard background reduce battery life?
The impact on battery life is minimal as changing the keyboard background doesn’t consume significant resources.
9. Can I change the keyboard background in messaging apps only?
No, the keyboard background change will be applicable across your device, not just in messaging apps.
10. What if I want a different background for each keyboard app?
If you have multiple keyboard apps installed, you can change the background individually for each app by accessing their respective settings.
11. Can I revert to the default keyboard background?
Certainly! You can easily revert to the default keyboard background by following the same steps mentioned above and selecting the default theme.
12. Do I need an internet connection to change the keyboard background?
No, an internet connection is not required to change the keyboard background. The options are typically available within the keyboard app itself.