How to change monitor identity number?

When using multiple monitors, it is common to encounter the need to change the monitor identity number. Whether you want to rearrange the display order, replace a faulty monitor, or simply organize your setup, changing the monitor identity number can be a useful task. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing the monitor identity number step by step.
Step 1: Accessing Display Settings
To begin, you need to access the display settings on your computer. Right-click on an empty area on your desktop and select “Display settings” from the drop-down menu.
Step 2: Identify the Monitors
Once you are in the display settings, you will see a graphical representation of your monitors labeled with their current identity numbers. Identify the monitor whose identity number you want to change.
Step 3: Rearrange the Monitors
To change the monitor identity number, you need to rearrange the monitors in the desired order. Click on the graphical representation of the monitor you want to move, hold the left mouse button, and drag it to the desired position. As you drag the monitor, you will see an outline indicating the new position.
Step 4: Apply the Changes
Once you have moved the monitors into the desired order, click on the “Apply” button to save the changes. Your monitor identity numbers will now be updated according to the rearranged position.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I change the monitor identity number on a Mac?
Yes, the process of changing the monitor identity number is similar on both Windows and Mac computers. Access the display settings and rearrange the monitors accordingly.
2. Does changing the monitor identity number affect the resolution?
No, changing the monitor identity number does not impact the resolution of the monitors. It simply rearranges the order in which they are identified by the system.
3. What if I cannot drag the monitors in the display settings?
If you are unable to drag the monitors, ensure that your display settings are not locked. Some systems may have an option to lock the display arrangement, which needs to be disabled before making any changes.
4. Can I change the monitor identity number without rearranging the physical monitors?
No, the monitor identity number is based on the physical position of the monitors. To change the identity number, you need to rearrange the physical setup accordingly.
5. Do I need to restart my computer after changing the monitor identity number?
In most cases, a restart is not required. The changes take effect immediately upon clicking the “Apply” button.
6. Can I change the monitor identity number for a single application?
No, the monitor identity number is a system-wide setting and applies to all applications. It determines the order in which monitors are identified by the system.
7. Will changing the monitor identity number affect my wallpaper or screen saver?
No, changing the monitor identity number does not affect your wallpaper or screen saver settings. These settings remain intact regardless of the monitor identity number.
8. Can I change the monitor identity number using keyboard shortcuts?
Currently, there are no direct keyboard shortcuts to change the monitor identity number. It can only be done through the display settings by rearranging the monitors manually.
9. What if the monitor identity number is grayed out in the display settings?
If the monitor identity number is grayed out, it means that your system does not support changing the identity number. In such cases, you may consider updating your graphics drivers or contacting the manufacturer for further assistance.
10. Can I change the monitor identity number on a laptop?
On laptops, the monitor identity number typically refers to external monitors connected to the laptop. You can change their identity number by following the same steps mentioned above.
11. Will changing the monitor identity number affect multi-monitor gaming?
Changing the monitor identity number should not affect multi-monitor gaming as long as the game supports multiple monitors. However, it is always recommended to check the game’s display settings for further customization.
12. Can I change the monitor identity number via command prompt?
No, the monitor identity number cannot be changed directly through the command prompt. It can only be modified through the display settings or graphics control panel.
In conclusion, changing the monitor identity number is a straightforward process that can be accomplished through the display settings. By rearranging the monitors in the desired order, you can easily alter their identity numbers. Remember, organizing your monitor setup based on your preferences can greatly enhance your productivity and overall experience.