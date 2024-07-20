How to change monitor display order Windows 10?

If you are using multiple monitors with your Windows 10 computer, you may sometimes find that the displays are not arranged in the order you prefer. Fortunately, Windows 10 provides a simple way to change the monitor display order to suit your needs. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to rearrange your monitors and set the display order in Windows 10.
How to Change Monitor Display Order in Windows 10
1. Right-click on the desktop: Start by right-clicking on an empty area of your desktop. A context menu will appear.
2. Select Display settings: From the context menu, click on “Display settings.” This will open the Display settings window.
3. Identify the monitors: The Display settings window will show you a diagram of your monitors. Each monitor will be represented by a number.
4. Drag and rearrange the monitors: Click and drag the monitors in the diagram to rearrange them according to your preferred order. You can also change the orientation of the monitors if needed.
5. Set the primary display: Once the monitors are rearranged, click on the monitor you want to set as the primary display. Scroll down in the Display settings window and check the box that says “Make this my main display.” This display will be designated as the main one, where the taskbar and other primary elements will appear.
6. Apply the changes: After completing the rearrangement and selecting the primary display, click on the “Apply” button at the bottom of the Display settings window. Windows will apply the changes, and your monitor display order will be updated.
7. Confirm and adjust: Double-check that the monitor display order is now as desired. If you need to further fine-tune the arrangement, simply repeat steps 4 to 6.
Changing the monitor display order in Windows 10 can make your work more efficient and enjoyable by properly aligning your screens to your work setup. Now, let’s address some related frequently asked questions:
FAQs:
1. How many monitors can I connect to my Windows 10 computer?
Windows 10 allows you to connect multiple monitors to your computer. The number of monitors you can connect primarily depends on your computer’s graphics card and the available ports.
2. Can I change the monitor display order using keyboard shortcuts?
No, changing the monitor display order in Windows 10 can only be done by navigating through the system settings.
3. What if my monitors are not detected by Windows 10?
If Windows 10 fails to detect your monitors, ensure that they are properly connected to your computer and powered on. If the issue persists, you may need to update your graphics card drivers.
4. Can I change the display order for specific applications or games only?
No, the monitor display order set in Windows 10 applies to all applications and games. However, some software may offer options to select the display on which they should open.
5. How can I identify each monitor in the Display settings?
Windows 10 assigns a number to each monitor in the Display settings window. You can also click on the “Identify” button in the Display settings to have an outline appear on each monitor, indicating its number.
6. What if the Display settings window doesn’t show all my monitors?
If the Display settings window does not show all your monitors, ensure that all the monitors are connected properly and powered on. You may also need to update your graphics card drivers.
7. Can I change the monitor display order with different resolutions?
Yes, you can rearrange the monitor display order regardless of their resolutions. Windows 10 will automatically adjust the desktop space based on the resolution of each monitor.
8. Will changing the monitor display order affect my screen layout and icons?
Yes, changing the monitor display order will affect the screen layout and the position of icons. You may need to rearrange your desktop icons after modifying the monitor display order.
9. Can I duplicate my screen on multiple monitors?
Yes, you can duplicate your screen on multiple monitors by selecting the “Duplicate these displays” option in the Display settings.
10. How can I change the orientation of a specific monitor?
To change the orientation of a specific monitor, go to the Display settings, select the monitor, and choose the desired orientation from the drop-down menu under “Orientation.”
11. Can I change the aspect ratio of my monitors in Windows 10?
Yes, you can change the aspect ratio of your monitors through their respective display settings. Windows 10 will adapt the display accordingly.
12. Will changing the monitor display order affect my extended desktop settings?
No, changing the monitor display order will not affect your extended desktop settings. Windows 10 retains the extended desktop settings regardless of the monitor display order changes.