How to change Microsoft account in Windows 10 laptop?

If you have recently switched Microsoft accounts or simply want to update the account associated with your Windows 10 laptop, you’ll be glad to know that the process is straightforward. In this article, we will guide you through the steps required to change your Microsoft account in Windows 10 without much hassle.
Changing Your Microsoft Account
To change your Microsoft account in Windows 10 laptop, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the Settings app: Click on the Start menu and select the gear icon to open the Settings app.
2. Access the Accounts section: In the Settings app, locate and click on the “Accounts” option.
3. Choose “Your info”: In the left-hand menu of the Accounts section, select “Your info.”
4. Click on “Sign in with a local account instead”: Under your current Microsoft account name, you will find a link that says “Sign in with a local account instead.” Click on it.
5. Verify your current Microsoft account: A prompt will appear asking you to verify your current Microsoft account. Enter your account password and click “Next.”
6. Create a new local account: You will now need to create a new local account. Enter the username and password you wish to use for the local account, and fill out any additional details if required. Click “Next.”
7. Sign out and sign in: Once the local account is created, sign out of your device. On the login screen, sign in with your newly created local account.
8. Go to Settings and access “Your info” again: After signing in with the local account, open the Settings app once again and go to the “Your info” section.
9. Select “Sign in with a Microsoft account instead”: Under the current local account name, you will find an option that says, “Sign in with a Microsoft account instead.” Click on it.
10. Sign in with your new Microsoft account: Enter the email address and password associated with your new Microsoft account, and click “Next.”
11. Verify your account: Follow the on-screen instructions to verify your account, which may involve entering a security code sent to your email or phone number.
12. Add local account as an administrator (optional): If you prefer to have a local account with administrative privileges, you can add your previously created local account as an administrator by going to Settings > Accounts > Family & other users. Select your local account, click on “Change account type,” and choose Administrator.
That’s it! You have successfully changed your Microsoft account in Windows 10.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I change my Microsoft account on Windows 10 without creating a local account?
Yes, creating a local account is part of the process to change your Microsoft account in Windows 10. However, you can switch back to your Microsoft account after the initial setup.
2. Will changing my Microsoft account affect my files and settings?
No, changing your Microsoft account will not affect your files and settings. They will remain intact.
3. Can I use my existing email address as my new Microsoft account?
Yes, you can use your existing email address to create a new Microsoft account.
4. Can I change my Microsoft account on a Windows 10 laptop without an internet connection?
No, you need an internet connection to change your Microsoft account in Windows 10.
5. What happens to my OneDrive files if I change my Microsoft account?
Your OneDrive files will not be affected by changing your Microsoft account. However, you will need to sign in again to access them.
6. Can I switch back to my previous Microsoft account after changing it?
Yes, you can switch back to your previous Microsoft account by following the same process outlined in this article.
7. Do I need to reinstall my apps after changing my Microsoft account?
No, you do not need to reinstall your apps. They will still be accessible after changing your Microsoft account.
8. What should I do if I forget my new Microsoft account password?
If you forget your new Microsoft account password, you can reset it by going to the Microsoft account recovery page and following the instructions.
9. Will changing my Microsoft account affect my Xbox Live account?
If you use the same Microsoft account for both your Windows 10 laptop and Xbox Live, changing your Microsoft account on your laptop will also affect your Xbox Live account.
10. Can I change my Microsoft account on a shared Windows 10 laptop?
Yes, you can change your Microsoft account on a shared Windows 10 laptop. However, keep in mind that it will affect all users who use that laptop.
11. Can I change my Microsoft account without losing my product key?
Changing your Microsoft account does not affect your product key. You can still use it to activate Windows 10.
12. Will changing my Microsoft account automatically update my email address in the Microsoft Office suite?
No, changing your Microsoft account does not automatically update your email address in the Microsoft Office suite. You will need to sign out and sign back in with the new account.