Windows 10 allows users to connect multiple monitors to their computer, which can greatly enhance productivity and multitasking capabilities. By default, Windows sets one of the monitors as the main display, where the Start menu, taskbar, and desktop icons are located. However, the main monitor can be easily changed according to your preference. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change the main monitor in Windows 10.
**How to Change Main Monitor Windows 10?**
To change the main monitor in Windows 10, follow these steps:
1. Right-click anywhere on your desktop and select “Display settings” from the context menu.
2. In the displayed settings window, scroll down and locate the section titled “Multiple displays.”
3. Identify the monitor you want to set as the main display and click on it.
4. Check the box that says “Make this my main display” located below the monitor preview.
5. Click the “Apply” button to save the changes.
6. A confirmation message will appear on the screen. Click “Keep changes” if you are satisfied with the new configuration, or “Revert” if you want to revert back to the previous settings.
Changing the main monitor can be useful if you prefer to use a specific monitor for certain tasks, or if you have connected a new monitor and want it to be the primary display.
Related FAQs:
1. How do I identify the monitors on my computer?
To identify the connected monitors, go to “Display settings” and click on the “Identify” button. Numeric labels will briefly appear on each monitor to help you identify them.
2. Can I extend my desktop across multiple monitors?
Yes, you can extend your desktop across multiple monitors by selecting the “Extend these displays” option in the “Multiple displays” section of the Display settings.
3. What if I want different resolutions on each monitor?
Windows 10 allows you to set different resolutions for each monitor. In the Display settings, click on the monitor and then select the desired resolution from the drop-down menu.
4. Can I change the position of my monitors?
Certainly! In the Display settings, you can arrange the monitors according to your preferences. Simply click and drag the monitors to the desired positions.
5. How many monitors can I connect to my Windows 10 computer?
The number of monitors you can connect depends on your computer’s graphics card and the available video outputs. Most modern computers support at least two monitors, but some high-end graphics cards can support even more.
6. Are there any keyboard shortcuts for changing the main monitor?
Yes, you can use the keyboard shortcut “Windows key + P” to quickly switch between display modes, including choosing the main display.
7. Can I set different wallpaper on each monitor?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to set different wallpapers for each monitor. Right-click on the desired image and select “Set as desktop background” for the monitor you want to change.
8. Is it possible to mirror my main monitor to a secondary display?
Certainly! In the Display settings, simply select the “Duplicate these displays” option in the “Multiple displays” section to mirror your main monitor to a secondary display.
9. Does changing the main monitor affect the arrangement of desktop icons?
No, changing the main monitor does not affect the arrangement of desktop icons. The icons will remain on the monitor where they were originally placed.
10. Can I disconnect my main monitor and have Windows automatically switch to another connected monitor?
Yes, if you disconnect your main monitor, Windows will automatically switch to another connected monitor as the main display. However, you may need to rearrange the monitors in the Display settings afterward.
11. How can I change the refresh rate for my monitors?
To change the refresh rate for your monitors, go to “Display settings,” click on the monitor, then select “Advanced display settings.” Click on “Display adapter properties for Display X” and navigate to the “Monitor” tab, where you can change the refresh rate.
12. What if my computer doesn’t detect a connected monitor?
If your computer fails to detect a connected monitor, make sure the cables are securely connected and the monitor is powered on. You can also try updating your graphics card drivers or restarting your computer to resolve the issue.