How to change Mac keyboard light color?

If you own a Mac with a backlit keyboard, you might wonder if there’s a way to personalize the color of the keyboard backlight. While Macs typically have a default white backlight, there is no built-in option to change the color through the System Preferences. However, with the help of a third-party application and a few simple steps, you can easily change the color of your Mac keyboard light to match your style or mood. Let’s explore how you can do it.
Changing Mac Keyboard Light Color
To change the color of your Mac keyboard light, follow these steps:
1. Download and install the “Karabiner-Elements” app: Karabiner-Elements is a powerful utility that allows you to customize keyboard settings on your Mac. Visit the official website and download the latest version of the app.
2. Launch the Karabiner-Elements app: Locate the downloaded app in your Applications folder and open it.
3. Grant necessary permissions: When you launch Karabiner-Elements for the first time, you’ll be prompted to grant permissions to control your computer. Follow the on-screen instructions to enable the required permissions.
4. Open the “Complex modifications” tab: In the Karabiner-Elements app, navigate to the “Complex modifications” tab.
5. Click on “Add rule” and import a rule: Click on the “Add rule” button and choose to import a rule by selecting the “+ Rules from the internet” button. This will open a browser window with a list of available rules.
6. Search for the rule to change keyboard light color: In the search bar, type “keyboard light color” or a related keyword to find a rule that suits your needs. Look for rules that specifically mention changing the keyboard light color.
7. Select and enable the desired rule: Once you find a suitable rule, click on the checkbox to enable it. The rule will be added to the list of active rules.
8. Apply the changes: Return to the “Simple modifications” tab and click on the “Reload XML” button. The changes should now take effect, and you’ll see the new keyboard light color.
9. Adjust the color settings, if applicable: Depending on the rule you selected, there may be additional settings to fine-tune the color of your keyboard backlight. Explore the options provided and adjust them according to your preferences.
That’s it! You have successfully changed the color of your Mac keyboard light using the Karabiner-Elements app. Enjoy your personalized keyboard backlight and make your Mac truly yours.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I change the color of the keyboard light without using third-party apps?
Unfortunately, there is no built-in option to change the keyboard light color in macOS. Therefore, you need to rely on third-party apps like Karabiner-Elements.
2. Is Karabiner-Elements the only app I can use to change the keyboard light color?
Karabiner-Elements is one of the most popular apps for customizing keyboard settings on Mac, but there are other apps available as well. Another well-known option is “BetterTouchTool.”
3. Can I revert back to the default keyboard light color?
Yes, if you want to revert to the default white keyboard light color, you can simply disable the rule you enabled within the Karabiner-Elements app.
4. Will changing the keyboard light color affect my keyboard’s performance?
No, changing the keyboard light color will not impact your keyboard’s performance in any way since it’s purely a cosmetic change.
5. Can I set different colors for different keys?
With the default options provided by Karabiner-Elements and other similar apps, it is not possible to assign different colors to individual keys. However, you may find custom scripts or rule modifications created by others to achieve this.
6. Do I need to relaunch the Karabiner-Elements app every time I restart my Mac?
No, you don’t need to relaunch the app every time you restart your Mac. The rule for changing the keyboard light color should persist even after a system reboot.
7. Can I use Karabiner-Elements to change other keyboard settings as well?
Yes, Karabiner-Elements is a versatile app that allows you to customize various aspects of your keyboard, including remapping keys, creating shortcuts, and more.
8. Will changing the keyboard light color affect the battery life of my Mac?
Since Mac keyboard lights consume minimal power, changing the keyboard light color won’t significantly impact your Mac’s battery life.
9. Can I change the keyboard light color on older Mac models?
The ability to change the keyboard light color may depend on the specific Mac model you own. Some older Mac models may not support this feature.
10. Does changing the keyboard light color void my warranty?
No, changing the keyboard light color using third-party apps like Karabiner-Elements does not void your warranty. It is a software modification and does not affect the hardware of your Mac.
11. Do I need to update Karabiner-Elements regularly?
It is a good practice to keep your apps updated, including Karabiner-Elements. Software updates often bring bug fixes, improvements, and new features that can enhance your experience.
12. What other customizations can I make with Karabiner-Elements?
Apart from changing the keyboard light color, Karabiner-Elements allows you to remap keys, create complex shortcuts, adjust key repeat settings, and perform various other keyboard customizations based on your preferences.