How to change lights on Alienware keyboard?

If you own an Alienware keyboard, you likely appreciate its sleek design and superior functionality. One of the standout features of Alienware keyboards is the ability to change the lighting to suit your style and preferences. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing lights on an Alienware keyboard. So, let’s dive in!
The Step-by-Step Process
To change the lights on your Alienware keyboard, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Launch Alienware Command Center
The Alienware Command Center is the software you need to access to change the lights on your keyboard. Locate and launch the Command Center software on your computer.
Step 2: Navigate to “AlienFX”
Once the Command Center is open, navigate to the “AlienFX” tab. This tab allows you to control the lighting on your Alienware keyboard.
Step 3: Select “Keyboard”
Within the “AlienFX” tab, you will find the option to select the specific device you want to customize. Click on the “Keyboard” icon to continue.
Step 4: Choose a Lighting Effect
Now that you have selected your keyboard, you can choose from a range of lighting effects. **To change the lights on your Alienware keyboard, simply click on the desired lighting effect.**
Step 5: Customize Your Lighting
If you want to further personalize your lighting, you can click on the “Customize” option. From there, you can adjust individual key colors, assign specific colors to different zones, and experiment with various effects.
Step 6: Save Your Changes
After you have customized the lighting to your satisfaction, don’t forget to save your changes. Click on the “Apply” or “Save” button within the Alienware Command Center to ensure your settings are saved.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I change the lights on my Alienware keyboard without the Alienware Command Center?
No, the Alienware Command Center is necessary to access and modify the lighting settings of your Alienware keyboard.
2. Can I create my own custom lighting effects for my Alienware keyboard?
Yes, within the Command Center, you can create and save your own custom lighting effects to truly make your keyboard unique.
3. How many lighting effects are available?
Alienware keyboards offer a wide range of lighting effects, including but not limited to static, breathing, morphing, and ripple effects.
4. Are the lighting changes only visible on the keyboard, or do they extend to the rest of the computer?
The lighting changes made through the Alienware Command Center are specific to your keyboard and do not affect the lighting on other parts of your computer.
5. Can I sync the lighting on my Alienware keyboard with other Alienware devices?
Yes, if you have other Alienware devices with customizable lighting, you can synchronize their lighting effects to create a cohesive look.
6. How do I reset the lighting settings on my Alienware keyboard?
To reset the lighting settings on your Alienware keyboard, simply click on the “Restore Defaults” or “Reset” option within the Alienware Command Center.
7. Can I change the brightness of the lights on my Alienware keyboard?
Yes, you can adjust the brightness of the lights on your Alienware keyboard using the brightness slider within the Alienware Command Center.
8. Does changing the lights on my Alienware keyboard affect its performance?
No, changing the lighting settings on your Alienware keyboard does not impact its performance in any way.
9. Can I turn off the lights on my Alienware keyboard?
Yes, within the Alienware Command Center, you have the option to turn off the lights on your keyboard entirely.
10. Are there any limitations to what I can do with the lighting effects on my Alienware keyboard?
While the Alienware Command Center offers a wide range of customization options, some older keyboard models may have limited lighting effects compared to newer models.
11. Can I download additional lighting effects for my Alienware keyboard?
At present, Alienware does not offer the ability to download additional lighting effects for their keyboards. However, the Command Center provides a diverse range of options to suit most users’ preferences.
12. Does changing the lights on my Alienware keyboard void the warranty?
No, changing the lights on your Alienware keyboard does not void the warranty. Feel free to customize your keyboard to your heart’s content without any concerns.