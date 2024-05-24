How to change LG TV to HDMI without remote?

Is your LG TV stuck on a different input and you can’t locate the remote? Don’t worry; there are alternative methods to change the input source to HDMI without using the remote control. In this article, we will explore various solutions to help you switch your LG TV to HDMI without a remote.
Using the Buttons on the TV
If you can’t find the remote, the buttons located on the TV itself can come in handy. Although the exact layout may vary depending on the model, most LG TVs have a basic set of buttons located on the side or at the bottom of the screen. Follow these steps to change your LG TV to HDMI without using the remote:
1. **Locate the power button on the TV** – Typically, it is situated at the bottom of the screen or on the side panel.
2. **Press the power button** – This will turn on the TV.
3. **Look for the Menu or Input button** – It can be labeled differently, but it usually allows access to the TV’s settings.
4. **Navigate to the Input or Source Menu** – Use the channel buttons to go up or down until you reach the Input or Source option.
5. **Press the Menu or Input button again** – This will open the Input or Source Menu.
6. **Navigate to the HDMI input** – Use the channel buttons to navigate to the HDMI input option.
7. **Press the Menu or Input button to select HDMI** – This should change the input source to HDMI and display your desired content on the screen.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. **Why is it important to change the input source to HDMI?**
Different devices, such as gaming consoles or streaming devices, require the HDMI input to be selected to display their content on the TV screen.
2. **Can I use a universal remote to change the input source on my LG TV?**
Yes, you can use a universal remote if you have one programmed to work with your LG TV.
3. **What should I do if my LG TV doesn’t have any buttons on it?**
In some rare cases, LG TVs may not have any physical buttons. In these situations, it is best to locate the remote or consider purchasing a universal remote as an alternative.
4. **Is there a phone app that can replace the LG TV remote?**
Yes, LG provides a mobile app called “LG TV Plus” that allows you to control your LG TV using your smartphone as a remote. It can be downloaded from app stores.
5. **Can I use an HDMI switch to change the input source?**
Yes, an HDMI switch allows you to connect multiple devices to one HDMI port on your TV and conveniently switch between them using a remote control.
6. **What other methods can I try to change the input source on my LG TV without a remote?**
If the TV does not have physical buttons and you can’t find the remote, you can try using HDMI-CEC if your TV and connected device support it, or connecting a device that automatically switches the TV to the HDMI input, such as a Chromecast.
7. **Why can’t I change the input source on my LG TV using the buttons on the TV itself?**
If you are unable to change the input source using the TV’s buttons, it is possible that this feature is disabled or the buttons are malfunctioning. In such cases, you may need to fix the issue or seek assistance.
8. **Can I change the input source on my LG TV using voice commands?**
If your LG TV supports voice commands, you may be able to change the input source using voice control by utilizing a smart assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
9. **Is there any way to change the input source on an LG TV without using any external devices?**
If you don’t have a remote or any external devices, the only option may be to locate the remote or acquire a universal remote to change the input source.
10. **Why should I consider setting up an HDMI-CEC connection?**
HDMI-CEC allows you to control multiple HDMI devices connected to your LG TV with a single remote control, simplifying your home entertainment system.
11. **How do I enable HDMI-CEC on my LG TV?**
To enable HDMI-CEC, go to the “Settings” menu on your LG TV, select “All Settings,” then navigate to “General” and enable “Simplink (HDMI-CEC).”
12. **Does changing the input source on my LG TV affect the picture quality?**
No, changing the input source on your LG TV does not affect the picture quality. The TV will display the content from the selected input source with the optimal settings.