Are you tired of using the same keyboard on your LG device and want to explore new options? Changing the keyboard on your LG phone or tablet is easier than you might think. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step. So let’s get started!
How to Change LG Keyboard
Step 1: Unlock your LG device and go to the home screen.
Step 2: Swipe down from the top of the screen to access the notification shade, and then tap on the gear icon to open the Settings app.
Step 3: In the Settings app, scroll down and tap on the “System” option.
Step 4: From the “System” menu, tap on “Language & input” to access the keyboard settings.
Step 5: Under the “Keyboard & input methods” section, tap on “Virtual keyboard.”
Step 6: From the list of virtual keyboards, choose the one you prefer. LG devices usually come with the LG Keyboard pre-installed, but you may have other options like Google Keyboard or SwiftKey depending on your device and software version.
Step 7: Tap on the selected keyboard, and a new menu will appear.
Step 8: In the keyboard settings menu, you can customize various options such as Text correction, Themes, Gesture typing, and more. Adjust these settings according to your preferences.
Step 9: After customizing the keyboard settings, go back to the previous menu.
Step 10: Under the “Keyboard & input methods” section, you will now see your newly selected keyboard listed as “Current keyboard.”
Step 11: Tap the toggle button next to your new keyboard to enable it.
Step 12: Once enabled, exit the settings app, and you are all set. Your new keyboard is ready to use!
Now that you know how to change the LG keyboard, let’s address some commonly asked questions to help you further customize your typing experience.
FAQs
1. Can I download additional keyboards on my LG device?
Yes, you can download additional keyboards from the Google Play Store. Simply search for keyboards and choose the one you prefer.
2. How do I switch back to the LG Keyboard if I’ve changed to another one?
To switch back to the LG Keyboard or any other keyboard, follow the same steps mentioned above, and select the desired keyboard from the list.
3. Can I customize the appearance of my LG Keyboard?
Yes, you can customize the appearance of your LG keyboard by going into the keyboard settings. There, you will find options to change the theme, layout, and even add your own images or backgrounds.
4. Are there any keyboard apps specifically designed for LG devices?
While LG devices come with the LG Keyboard, there are also third-party keyboard apps that are compatible with LG. Apps like Gboard, SwiftKey, or Fleksy offer advanced features and customization options.
5. How do I change the keyboard language on my LG device?
To change the keyboard language, go to the keyboard settings, and look for the language settings option. Select the desired language and save the changes.
6. Can I add new dictionary words to my LG Keyboard?
Yes, you can add new words to the LG Keyboard’s dictionary. While typing, if a word is not recognized, simply select it, and an “Add to dictionary” option should appear. Tap on it to add the word.
7. What is gesture typing, and how can I enable it?
Gesture typing allows you to swipe your fingers across the keyboard to type words. To enable it, go to the keyboard settings, look for the gesture typing option, and toggle it on.
8. Are there any keyboard shortcuts on LG devices?
Yes, LG devices support keyboard shortcuts. To access them, press and hold the “settings” (cogwheel) key on your LG keyboard.
9. Can I resize the LG Keyboard on my LG tablet?
On LG tablets, you can resize the LG Keyboard by pinching or spreading your fingers on the keyboard. This feature allows you to make the keyboard smaller or larger to fit your typing preferences.
10. How do I add or remove items from the LG Keyboard’s toolbar?
To customize the LG Keyboard’s toolbar, go to the keyboard settings, look for the toolbar settings, and choose the items you want to add or remove.
11. Is it possible to disable autocorrect on the LG Keyboard?
Yes, you can disable autocorrect on the LG Keyboard by going to the keyboard settings and turning off the autocorrect or text correction option.
12. My LG Keyboard is not working correctly, what should I do?
If you are facing issues with your LG Keyboard, try clearing the keyboard’s cache and data from the app settings. If the problem persists, consider restarting your device or contacting LG support for further assistance.
Now armed with the knowledge of how to change the LG keyboard and answer some common questions, you can now personalize your LG device and enhance your typing experience.